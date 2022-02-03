Facebook’s daily users declined for the first time in its history

The latest quarterly earnings report from Meta has revealed that Facebook’s userbase declined for the first time in the history of the social media platform.

In Q4 2021, Facebook saw 1.929 billion daily active users (via The Washington Post), a drop from the previous quarter in which the platform recorded 1.93 billion daily active users. That means Facebook lost about one million users in the last three months of 2021. Although this drop is minuscule in the grand scheme of things, it’s still a setback for a company that puts so much emphasis on numbers and metrics.

It’s also remarkable because, since its launch in 2004, Facebook has never seen a decline in its userbase, with the company setting new records of daily active users quarter after quarter.

In recent times, Facebook has struggled to attract younger users to its platform in the face of fierce competition from rivals like TikTok and Snapchat.

“We believe competitive services are negatively impacting growth, particularly with younger audiences,” said David Wehner, CFO, Meta.

During the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t mince the words and called TikTok one of the biggest competitors of Facebook.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. TikTok is so big as a competitor already and also continues to grow at a fast rate, off a very large base,” said Zuckerberg. “Even though we are compounding extremely, we also have a competitor that is compounding at a pretty quick rate too.”

In October last year, Facebook Inc changed its name to Meta, a new identity that reflects the company’s focus on building metaverse, AR, and VR technologies. However, the move was also seen by many as an attempt to divert public attention from the Facebook Papers, a collection of internal documents released by a former Facebook employee.