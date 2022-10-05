Facebook’s latest feature lets you customize what you see in your feed

Meta is rolling out a new feature to help users see less irrelevant content on their Facebook feed. While Meta claims that the new feature lets you customize your feed, it doesn’t actually let you make any substantial changes. Instead, you can use it to train Facebook’s algorithms to show less irrelevant content on your feed.

In a blog post on the matter, Meta reveals that Facebook users will start seeing new ‘Show more’ and ‘Show less’ buttons underneath posts on their feed. Selecting the ‘Show more’ button will “temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it.” On the other hand, selecting ‘Show less’ will decrease its ranking score. Facebook’s algorithms will use this feedback to improve the kind of posts you see on your feed.

Today, we’re announcing new ways to customize what you see in your Facebook Feed so you can discover what’s most relevant to you. You can select “Show more” or “Show less” on posts from the people and communities you’re connected to and posts that Facebook recommends to you. pic.twitter.com/7cDk3y2PVD — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) October 5, 2022

Note that these buttons won’t appear on all posts in your Facebook feed. Meta says they’ll appear periodically, but it plans to add them to the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of posts in the future. Along with the Facebook feed, Meta is also testing the feature in Reels on Instagram.

It’s worth mentioning that YouTube also offers similar features to help users improve video recommendations on the platform. But, according to a recent study, YouTube’s tools are mostly ineffective as users keep getting bad recommendations. It’ll be interesting to see how well Facebook’s implementation works, but we don’t have our hopes up.

In addition to this new feature, Meta is also working on an option to help users create multiple profiles on Facebook and Instagram using the same account. The idea behind this move is to help users differentiate profiles based on the groups they wish to connect with on the platforms.

Source: Meta Newsroom