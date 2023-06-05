Alongside iOS17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, Apple announced tvOS 17 during WWDC. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest software updates for Apple TV in a while. It brings several new features, like the option to use FaceTIme on your TV screen for Apple TV 4K users.

If you're wondering how this works, you'll be able to place or take a call from your iPhone, and then transfer it to your TV wirelessly through Continuity Camera. Or, launch the new FaceTime app on Apple TV to initiate calls directly. But it's not just FaceTime on your TV now. Apple is enabling this for developers to take advantage of, too. Non-Apple apps like Zoom and Webex will also come to Apple TV, and you'll even be able to use Center Stage with all these apps, which will frame you while you sit in front of the TV. All of this is wireless.

That's just one feature to look forward to, though. With tvOS 17, You can use SharePlay to watch shows and movies together on the Apple TV in a split-screen mode, or Apple Music Sing, to sing your favorite tracks while at your TV. You'll also be able to use your iPhone to locate a lost Siri Remote (second generation) and use memories from Apple Photos as your Apple TV screen saver.

In other features of tvOS17, Apple redesigned the control center interface. It more closely resembles what you see on iPadOS, macOS, and iOS. Apple says you'll be able to access key settings and information throughout the entire Apple TV experience since Control Center now shows things like the time and activity profile and other helpful details about user activity.

Smaller tvOS17 features include Enhance dialog, which helps you hear what's being spoken more clearly by separating the dialogue from background noise. There's also Dolby VIsion 8.1 support, and third-party VPN support.

There's no specific launch date for tvOS 17 just yet. Apple mentioned that it will be coming "starting this fall." The tvOS developer beta is now available through the Apple Developer Program and will come to the public beta program next month.