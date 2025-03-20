Having a high-end graphics card in your gaming PC doesn't necessarily mean you'll get the best performance out of it. Games could still not run as smoothly as you expect due to various other factors. Back in 2012, I built my first PC with an Nvidia GTX 680 and an Intel Core i7 3770K, and I fully expected it to handle almost any game I threw at it smoothly. Unfortunately, my experience was far from perfect since I cheaped out some other components.

Your CPU and GPU are indeed responsible for doing most of the work while gaming, but the rest of the components in your system matter just as much. Even the thermal paste you use on your CPU can make a noticeable difference. Below, we'll look at some factors most people overlook that can significantly impact your frame rates across games.

4 Background apps

They quietly consume your PC's resources

You probably already know how some Windows apps and services run quietly in the background while gaming. These could be anything from Discord to browser tabs and even anti-cheat solutions. They also consume your PC's precious resources, like the RAM and CPU. So, if your PC doesn't have adequate resources while playing a game because the CPU is overloaded or the RAM usage is high, games won't run at their full potential even if you have a high-end graphics card.

You can mitigate this issue by reducing background apps on your PC. All you need to do is open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc, head to the Processes tab, and close the unwanted apps and services with high CPU and RAM usage. Alternatively, you can enable Game Mode on Windows 11, which prioritizes your PC's resources for the game instead of background processes. You can also use a third-party app like Razer Cortex to disable unnecessary background services and free up system resources.

3 Thermal throttling

High CPU and GPU temperatures can throttle performance