Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 is the most powerful consumer graphics card you can buy in 2025. One of the main reasons it costs $2,000 is that it has no competition from AMD and Intel. However, even if you can afford to spend that much money on this flagship graphics card, you have to be very careful because there are some important factors to consider before you put it inside your case. Otherwise, you may have to spend even more on additional components to enjoy all the performance gains it brings to the table.

4 The size of your PC case

Only the Founders Edition will fit in most mini-ITX cases