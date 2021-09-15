Fairphone 4 5G leaks reveal brand-new design and multiple rear cameras

Fairphone is one of the few companies around that sells smartphones with a focus on repairability and reducing environmental impacts. The Fairphone 3+ was released almost exactly one year ago with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, and earlier this month, the unannounced Fairphone 4 was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Fairphone 4 still hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but now we know additional details and the physical design, thanks to a few new leaks.

Nils Ahrensmeier, a notable leaker, shared some technical details about the upcoming Fairphone 4 5G. The phone will have a 6.3-inch screen, making it slightly larger than the regular Galaxy S21. Two hardware configurations will be available, with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage or 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also seems likely the phone will cost around €600, which is €140 more than the current price of the Fairphone 3+ in Europe.

Fairphone is coming back with the "Fairphone 4 5G"

6,3" Display

6 + 128 GB/6+ 256 GB

Grey or Green

About 600€ — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a retail listing for the Fairphone 4 (spotted by @L4yzRw on Twitter) confirmed the same specifications, while also revealing a 48MP rear camera and photos of the phone. The design is definitely changed from the Fairphone 3 series, with smaller bezels, a notch for the camera, and what seems to be a triple rear camera array.

The rightmost camera doesn’t appear to have a lens in it, so it’s possible it could be a depth-of-field sensor or something else. There’s also not a fingerprint sensor on the back anymore, indicating it has either been moved to the side of the phone, or the Fairphone 4 5G will have an under-screen sensor.

Fairphone’s website has been updated with a teaser for the phone, which reads, “Want to be among the first to know what’s coming? Sign up for our newsletter and stand a chance to win a mystery prize worth €700.”