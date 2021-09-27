Fairphone 4 5G will have a Snapdragon 750G and removable battery, but no headphone jack

Fairphone is one of the few companies around that prioritizes repairability and a decreased environmental impact when designing smartphones. The Fairphone 3+ was released almost exactly one year ago with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, and the Fairphone 4 has already been leaked a few times. The device was certified by the Wi-Fi alliance in August, and the first images were leaked earlier this month. More details about the phone have now surfaced, including technical details and new photo angles.

WinFuture has shared new renders of the Fairphone 4 5G, which show more angles than the previous leaks. The phone will allegedly have a metal frame — a notable upgrade from the Fairphone 3’s all-plastic design — but there’s no headphone jack anywhere. That could be why Fairphone is reportedly working on a pair of true wireless earbuds. WinFuture also reaffirmed earlier leaks of a 48MP main camera and 6.3-inch screen (likely an LCD, not OLED).

It’s also likely that the phone will have a Snapdragon 750G chipset, which will be a notable improvement from the Snapdragon 632 found in the current Fairphone 3. The fingerprint sensor has been moved from the rear casing to the power button, similar to some phones from HMD Global and Sony. As for software, the phone will ship with Android 11, which probably won’t be a surprise to anyone.

Fairphone still has a teaser page on its website for a future announcement, with the option to sign up for emails about upcoming products. The Fairphone 4 5G will likely be announced on September 30th.