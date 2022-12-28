While there has yet to be an official release of LineageOS 20 based on Android 13, the LineageOS maintainers have been hard at work on the bring-up and several developers have released unofficial builds in the meanwhile. If you own a Fairphone 4 and have been itching to try out the LineageOS flavor of Android 13 with some additional goodies, well, you now can.

For those that maybe aren’t aware of the Fairphone 4, it is a mid-range smartphone offered by Amsterdam-based company Fairphone that stands out from the typical Android crowd due to its easy-to-repair design. It was released in 2021 with Android 11 pre-installed. Although the company promised two major Android updates, the Fairphone 4 has yet to get a taste of Android 12 through the official channel. Be that as it may, the phone has now received an unofficial build of LineageOS 20 with microG and F-Droid, thanks to XDA JMember tfbb, with significant contributions from the WeAreFairphone community.

Since this is not an official release, we are to expect that some things may not work and some bugs to surface on occasion. So far, we're told that the notification LED can be buggy from time to time, but the rest of the build is quite stable.

To try out this unofficial build of LineageOS‌ 20 on your Fairphone 4, all you need is an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your phone. Fortunately, the developer has also provided a LineageOS recovery image to simplify the flashing process. But before you go ahead and flash the ROM on your device, make sure to take a backup of your data before you start the process or you may lose it during the installation.

Keep in mind that this isn't the first Android 13 custom ROM for the Fairphone 4. The CalyxOS project, for example, added the fourth generation Fairphone in their build roster a few months ago. Nonetheless, a pre-compiled LineageOS release with integrated microG support is huge for the privacy-minded Fairphone users, who don't want to sacrifice customizability for the sake of security.

Download unofficial LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 with microG and F-Droid for the Fairphone 4