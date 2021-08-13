Fairphone 4 gets certified with Android 11 and 5G support

Almost exactly a year ago, Dutch brand Fairphone launched the Fairphone 3+. The sustainable smartphone was pretty much the same as its predecessor, for the most part, featuring the same design and hardware. However, it made use of 40% recycled plastics and included upgraded camera hardware. Now, Fairphone is gearing up to launch its next device, the Fairphone 4, and it has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance’s website ahead of the launch.

The certification listing reveals (via WinFuture) that the device will offer 5G support and run Android 11 out of the box. While the listing doesn’t shed light on any of the device’s specifications, it does confirm that the Fairphone 4 will feature a Qualcomm SoC. Since the previous model featured the mid-range Snapdragon 632 chip, it’s fair to assume that the upcoming phone will also feature a mid-range Snapdragon 5G chipset.

At the moment, we have no further information about the Fairphone 4. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

If you’re not familiar with the Fairphone brand, here’s a quick refresher. Fairphone is one of the few smartphone manufacturers that designs modular Android phones that are easy to repair. The company’s last release, the Fairphone 3+, featured a modular design with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset, a 5.65-inch FHD+ LCD, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Despite its modest specifications, the device was priced at €469, with the new camera modules going for €59.95 and €34.95. You can learn more about the Fairphone 3+ by following this link.

Featured image: Fairphone 3