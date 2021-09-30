Fairphone’s latest smartphone offers a 5-year warranty and Snapdragon 750G

After being featured in multiple leaks over the past few weeks, the Fairphone 4 is now officially out. Built by Amsterdam-based company Fairphone, the Fairphone 4 is a sustainable smartphone that is easy to repair and has a lower environmental impact. The new model succeeds the Fairphone 3+ and offers a modern design, more powerful internals, and 5G support. The phone also comes with a 5-year warranty.

Fairphone 4: Specifications

Specification Fairphone 4 Dimensions and Weight 162mm x 75.5mm x 10.5mm

225g Display 6.3-inch LCD IPS

Full HD+ (1080 x 2340)

410ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

19:5:9 aspect ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB / 256GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 3,905mAh battery

30W fast charging support (charger sold separately) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP f/1.6, OIS (Sony IMX582)

Secondary: 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Front Camera 25MP f/2.2 (Sony IMX576) Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

IP54 rating

MIL-STD-810G compliance

9.2 out of 10 repairability score (128GB variant)

DisplayPort support Software Android 11

Two major Android updates

Like its predecessors, the Fairphone 4 has a modular design, allowing users to easily swap out the battery, display, camera module, and other parts with a standard screwdriver. Despite the modular design, the phone has an IP54 rating and also boasts MIL-STD-810G compliance.

On the front, the Fairphone 4 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD with a tall 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Glass 5 protection. On the back, the phone features a dual-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, you get a 25MP selfie shooter.

The Fairphone 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB flash storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The phone packs a 3,905 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and dual SIM with 5G support on both SIMs. On the software front, the device runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out of the box. The company promises two major Android updates and software support until the end of 2025.

The Fairphone 4 comes in an eco-friendly package that only includes the phone and a quick start guide. The USB cable, dual-port 30W fast charger, and USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter are sold separately. As always, all key spare parts of the Fairphone 4, including the rear camera module, LCD, battery, loudspeaker, and USB port, are available on the company’s site.

Pricing & Availabiltiy

Pricing for the Fairphone 4 starts at €579/£499 for the base model, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back €649/£569. The phone is available for pre-order today and will start shipping on October 25. The phone comes in Grey, Green, and Speckled Green colors.