The makers of the Fairphone are reportedly making sustainable wireless earbuds

Fairphone, the Dutch brand known for developing sustainable phones, is gearing up to launch its next smartphone: the Fairphone 4 5G. Over the last few weeks, we have seen the upcoming phone pop up in multiple leaks, revealing its brand-new design and some of the specifications. But it looks like the Fairphone 4 isn’t the only product the Dutch brand is developing. If a new leak is to be believed, the company is looking to dip its toe into the truly wireless earphones segment.

According to WinFuture, Fairphone is working on a pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds. The earbuds will likely follow the brand’s philosophy of easy repairability, sustainability, and a lower environmental footprint.

This, of course, won’t be the first audio product from Fairphone; the company already sells modular wired earphones. Given how most truly wireless earphones on the market pose a repairability nightmare, it will be interesting to see whether Fairphone can make its truly wireless earphones more sustainable and repairable.

While not much is known about the design and technical specifications of Fairphone’s truly wireless earphones, the report says the earbuds will be available in at least two colors — White and Black — and will be priced in the vicinity of €99.95. The earbuds will likely launch alongside the Fairphone 4 5G.

As for the Fairphone 4 5G, leaks and reports so far suggest that it’s going to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor. Recently leaked renders revealed that the Fairphone 4 5G will feature a modern design, packing a triple camera setup on the back and a waterdrop notch on the front with narrow side bezels. In terms of specifications, the phone is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch display, a 48MP primary camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB flash storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G support. It will be available in at least two colors Grey and Green, with pricing reportedly starting at around €600.

Featured image: Apple AirPods Pro disassembled (credits: iFixit)