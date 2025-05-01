Passwords for security purposes trace their way back to the Romans, who used watchwords to discern friend from foe. However, the digital password has been around longer than you might think, as it was created in 1961 by an MIT computer science professor, Fernando Corbato. It wasn't a security feature at the time, more a time-sharing one, but that was the seed that grew into the privacy-creating digital passwords for everything we use today.

