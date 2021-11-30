Fall Guys for Xbox and Nintendo Switch delayed again

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was a surprise hit last year on PC and PlayStation 4, quickly becoming one of the most popular games on Twitch and spawning endless memes. The multiplayer party game promised ports for Xbox and Nintendo Switch were in development, but they have unfortunately been delayed again.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic wrote in a blog post (via Engadget), “we know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox, with good reason. There’s been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that’s not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it’s one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.”

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S ports were first announced in February 2021, with an estimated release date of mid-2021. However, they were delayed indefinitely in April, as Mediatonic focused on improving the existing PC and PlayStation versions and implementing cross-play. The recent Season 6 update includes cross-platform progression between the PS4 and Steam versions, powered by Epic Games accounts (Mediatonic is owned by Epic Games). Now that more of the framework is in place for expanded platform support, Mediatonic should be closer to a quality port for the Switch and new Xbox consoles.

It’s disappointing that Fall Guys is taking a while longer to arrive on more platforms, but considering the Steam version has thousands of active players at any given moment, and there are over 20,000 people watching Twitch streams of Fall Guys as I write this article, there’s no doubt that interest is still high for the game.

Fall Guys is available on PC (through Steam) and the PlayStation 4. It also works on the PS5, thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility mode.