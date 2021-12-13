Get Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition on Xbox for only $8.49

Fallout 3 was first released in 2008 as the first Fallout game developed by Bethesda, and the first fully-3D entry in the series. It was a smash hit, and even though the game is still fun to this day, the PC version can be difficult to get working on modern hardware. Thankfully, the Xbox 360 edition remains fully compatible with all modern Xbox consoles, and now you can get it on sale for just $8.49 at Best Buy.

Fallout 3 is set in the open-world environment of the ‘Capital Wasteland,’ a post-apocalyptic version of Washington, D.C. and its surrounding region. Following the nuclear war of 2077, you take control of an inhabitant of Vault 101 (one of many humans living in large underground vaults) as they venture out of the vault and exploring the remains of Washington D.C. Along the way, you meet the factions vying for control of the region — mainly the Enclave and Brotherhood of Steel.

The edition on sale is a re-print of the Xbox 360 Game of the Year Edition, which includes all downloadable content — Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta. It’s officially supported as a backwards-compatible game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, so no matter which generation console you have, you’ll have a great time. Digital Foundry showed it off on an Xbox One in a video a few years ago, where it maintained the same 30FPS cap but with fewer frame drops, and on Xbox Series X/S, there’s an optional FPS Boost mode.

It’s worth noting that Fallout 3 is included in Xbox Game Pass, so if you already have that subscription (or you’re planning on signing up soon), it might not make sense to buy this too unless you really want a physical copy. Now that Besthesda is owned by Microsoft, the rest of the Fallout series is also available through Game Pass.