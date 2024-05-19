Key Takeaways Get inspired by Fallout with a PipWatch project - a DIY wristwatch homage to the iconic video game series.

Created by Armov Sharna, this impressive build features green glow, internet connectivity, and 3D printed parts.

Visit Hackster for instructions and code to make your own PipWatch.

With the Fallout TV series in full swing, we've seen a ton of people get back into the iconic post-apocalyptic video game series. Given how far SBCs and 3D printing have come since the release of Fallout 4, we've seen a resurgence of cool homemade projects based around the franchise. Now, someone has shown off their PipWatch, a passion project you can make yourself.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The PipWatch: A cool buildable homage to the Fallout universe

This idea was brought to the internet by Armov Sharna on Hackster. If that name is familiar, it's likely because you saw his Gameboy XL that he released for people to make. With this project, Armov has created the PipWatch, a DIY wristwatch designed to look like the PipBoy from the video game series. The main pieces include a DFRobot FireBeetle ESP32-E IoT Microcontroller, a GC9A01 Display, and 3D printed parts.

The end result is really impressive. It sports a classic green glow, representing how the PipBoy looks in some of the games. It has full internet connectivity, and it even ahs a cool nametag you can put on the top. After the project's success, Armov states that they want to take a shot at making a fully-sized PipBoy. If he does, we'd love to see it; this project alone looks amazing.

If you want to give the project yourself, check out the Hackster page for all the instructions. They include all of the code used to run the project, all you need to do is supply the parts and put them all together. And if you're feeling the Fallout hype but your PC isn't beefy enough to run Fallout 4, you can try out this Fallout-like game in Excel instead. Or, you can get Fallout 4 running on your phone using Winlator.