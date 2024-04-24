Key Takeaways Fallout fans embrace post-apocalyptic resurgence, diving back into old games and even creating RPGs in Excel.

Dynamic Pear on YouTube pioneers Excel game creation, adapting Fallout series into a spreadsheet adventure.

Excel RPG mimics Fallout 1 and 2, featuring quests, combat, and leveling up - perfect cover for gaming at work.

With the Fallout TV series airing on Prime Video, the world has re-entered a post-apocalyptic resurgence with their interests. People are snapping up the old games, and even giving games that they didn't like at first a second try. Now, someone has shown their true dedication to the series by making an entire Fallout-inspired RPG in Excel, because people will find a way to do anything with the app bar using it to create spreadsheets.

A Fallout-inspired RPG appears on Excel

This video was the idea of Dynamic Pear on YouTube. Dynamic Pear is by no means a stranger to making games within Microsoft's spreadsheet app. To date, he has created everything from a Baldur's Gate-like game to a horror survival, all using the power of Excel. Now, Dynamic Pear is back with a new video, and this time, they're taking the influential Fallout series and squashing its essence down into a productivity app.

So, how does it play? It looks to be more of a throwback to Fallout 1 and 2, where traveling the world takes place on a map where you move a dot around. The game has quests (yes, they programmed quests into an Excel game), plus a fully-fledged combat system with statistics, attack calculations, and leveling up. Best of all, if the boss catches you playing games during work hours, you can somehow explain whatever's currently on screen as work-critical. After all, it's in Excel, right?

If you want to give this game a try for yourself, head over to The Storyteller blog for a download link and instructions. And if you'd like to see more, Dynamic Pear is not the only one who has created a game in Excel. In late 2023, someone recreated Tetris in Excel, complete with line clears and advanced Tetrimino control.