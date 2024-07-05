FALWEDI 14-in-1 USB-C hub $28 $56 Save $28 A compact USB-C hub that also offers a large selection of ports. Right now, you can score almost 50% off, bringing the price down to an affordable $28 for a limited time. $28 at Amazon

A USB hub can be an important accessory if you're frequently finding yourself running out of ports on your desktop, laptop, or other devices. Of course, if you're going to commit to such a device, it's always best to grab one that's compact and offers lots of ports. Now, while there are a variety of different options available, we think this one from Falwedi is going to suit your needs well, thanks to its 14 ports and alluring price point. For a limited time, this USB-C hub is now 49% off, driving the price down to its lowest ever for a limited time.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

What's great about this 14-in-1 USB-C hub?

The most important thing about a USB-C hub is the port selection, and the good thing about this model is that you're getting plenty. As far as connectivity goes, the USB hub features two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, Ethernet, two USB-C, five USB-A, a microSD and SD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack. As you can tell, that's a serious assortment of ports that should satisfy pretty much most needs.

Now, as far as how you can use these ports, well, you're going to get passthrough charging with the USB-C port, which means, you're going to be able to create a really convenient and seamless setup. Furthermore, if you're looking to expand your screen real estate, then the two HDMI and DisplayPorts will be able to just that. And as far as the USB-A ports, they're good for data and connecting other accessories.

The brand states that this USB-C hub is going to be compatible with Windows and macOS system, and that it will also work with devices that have a USB-C port. That means, you can easily expand the port selection on your smartphone, tablet, and even PC gaming handheld with this device if needed. Overall, this is a device that's an absolute must if you want to create new ways for your device to connect. And best of all, it's now just $28 for a limited time.