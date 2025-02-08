Over the past few years, the general awareness about the importance of PC cooling has grown by leaps and bounds. It's not just enthusiasts who take their CPU coolers and case fans seriously now; the average gamer is more aware of the unprecedented cooling requirements of modern PC hardware. However, myths about PC fans still hold back many PCs from achieving the best performance, temperatures, and noise levels.

With fish tank cases still extremely popular among new builders, it's quite common to cram the case with fans and run them at 100% speed without caring about fan placement. It's myths like these that end up hurting the performance of your gaming PC. Let's see how to avoid leaving cooling performance on the table, and get a more silent PC without hurting your temps.

5 The more fans the better

Less can sometimes be more