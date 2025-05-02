Far Cry 4 has finally stepped into the modern generation of gaming—well, at least for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S port of the game. Ubisoft released Far Cry 4 back in 2014 for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the PC.

The game was a solid entry into the franchise that built on the promise of Far Cry 1, allowing the player to hunt, explore a vast open world, and fight their way through a tense civil war. But, seemingly out of nowhere, the fourth installment in the main Far Cry franchise has been blessed with a new update to make the game run on par with new-gen consoles.