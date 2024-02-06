Key Takeaways Faraday Technology Corporation collaborates with Intel and Arm to develop a 64-core SoC for data centers and advanced networks.

Customers can customize Faraday's SoC for computationally intensive tasks, increasing performance and power efficiency.

The 64-core SoC will be available in the first half of 2025, with Intel beginning mass production of the 18A process node in the latter half of 2024.

Faraday Technology Corporation, a Taiwanese tech firm that specializes in semiconductor solutions, has announced that it'll collaborate with Intel and Arm for the development of a 64-core System-on-Chip (SoC). The SoC will be integrated with Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) and will utilize Intel's most advanced node, Intel 18A, for enhanced data center infrastructure, advanced 5G networks, and infrastructure edge.

Faraday is the only known semiconductor company collaborating with both Intel and Arm to develop a 64-core SoC that will be used for the development of data center servers, high-performance computing (HPC)-related ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit), and custom SoCs. In simple words, Faraday's customers will have the flexibility to customize the SoC as per requirements and make use of it where handling computationally intensive tasks is required with greater performance and power efficiency.

Faraday previously collaborated with companies like Samsung and MediaTek on multiple projects, but its latest cooperation with Intel and Arm has a way bigger impact than those in the field of microchip design and production. "We're thrilled to see industry leaders like Faraday and Intel on the cutting edge of Arm-based custom silicon development with their Neoverse CSS-based SoC and we look forward to how this innovation advances development in data center and HPC applications," said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm.

According to Faraday's official blog post, the said 64-core SoC will be available in the first half of 2025, though no specific release date has been announced. But before that, the manufacturing of the 18A process node has to start. According to Intel's process roadmap, the company will begin mass production of those process nodes in the latter half of 2024. Besides data center CPUs, we'll see 18A nodes in consumer Lake CPUs powering premium quality laptops, with up to 10% performance per watt, when they become available.