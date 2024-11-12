Nvidia is making the transition from its GeForce Experience software package to the all-new (and aptly named) Nvidia App. Previously available only as a beta, the new Nvidia App has gone live with GeForce Experience being moved to legacy support. If you're setting up an Nvidia GPU and plan to download Nvidia drivers, you'll now see the option to install the Nvidia App instead of GeForce Experience. Nvidia GeForce Experience doesn't offer the best ... experience for PC gamers, requiring an account to be logged in for accessing driver updates, and a seemingly cumbersome UX, but the company is billing this new Nvidia App as the next step forward.

Out with the old, in with the new

It's not simply a better version of GeForce Experience either. Nvidia has been working hard behind the scenes to include features from the now legacy app and the company's Control Panel — because Nvidia thought it prudent to run two different software packages with a GPU in 2024. Now, you should be able to achieve similar results from both software within the single Nvidia App, though the Control Panel remains since not everything has been migrated across. Nvidia plans to roll out more features for the new app with the end goal of shutting the Nvidia Control Panel altogether. For now, only GeForce Experience has been replaced entirely.

Bringing its software support finally up to par with AMD's solution, the Nvidia App is a considerable upgrade for any Nvidia GPU owner who has already grown tired of two different software interfaces and some strange pathing to locate specific settings. Having installed the Nvidia App a handful of times on our test rigs, it's a much better experience than Nvidia's older offerings, with everything feeling more responsive and well laid out. Not having to log in is a bonus, but having all the neat features for per-game optimizing settings and even enabling G-Sync all in one location is incredible.

Whether Nvidia will start to require an account login remains to be seen, but it's a good start, nonetheless. Nvidia needs to work on adding the rest of Control Panel's settings to the new app and we'll be getting somewhere.