Cyber Monday deals are here, and you can save big if you act fast. If you have been eyeing fast chargers for your new Apple products, then now's the time to act. This incredible, limited-time offer drops two 20W dual-port fast charging bricks from $50 to just $10. As an added bonus, it also includes two Lightning to USB Type-C cables that can top up your compatible iPhone or iPad.

What's so great about these chargers?

These 20W fast chargers are MFi (Made for iPhone) certified. This means that you can expect them to work with your iDevices as expected and cause no problems at all. Through them, you can fill a compatible iPhone's battery by around 50% in just 30 minutes or so. And since they're dual-port bricks, you can charge multiple devices through them at the same time.

Each of these bricks offers a couple of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, which makes them even more versatile and compatible with a wider range of products. And speaking of versatility, the included Lightning to USB-C cables offer two different lengths: 6 feet and 10 feet. This way, you don't have to carry an unnecessarily long cable around when you don't need the added length, and vice versa.

80% discounts on MFi fast chargers don't come by very often. For this reason, you may want to claim a unit before this sales event ends and the offer expires. After all, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are quickly running out of stock, as the demand during this season is exceptionally high.