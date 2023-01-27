An APK teardown of Google Play Services recently revealed that Google was planning to add another device type to Fast Pair to speed up the setup process for Android phones. Although Google has yet to announce the feature, Mishaal Rahman has managed to enable it ahead of the rollout, giving us an early look at how it might work.

According to Rahman, the upcoming Fast Pair-powered setup experience for Android phones will speed up the initial discovery of devices in the setup process. Once it's available, new devices will broadcast their status via Fast Pair when being set up. Any Fast Pair-enabled Android phone nearby will be able to detect such devices and show a half-screen popup with a shortcut to the QR code scanner.

The feature won't show additional steps on Pixel devices, but it could ask you to install a third-party app, like Samsung Smart Switch, to facilitate settings and data transfer on devices from other OEMs. As mentioned earlier, the feature will only speed up the initial discovery process. It won't provide additional options to help users select the data they wish to transfer to the new phone or improve transfer speeds.

The new Fast Pair-powered setup experience could debut with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Since we're just a few days away from the launch, we'll share more details about the experience once it goes live.

