When Google launched the second-gen Pixel Buds in April 2020, it announced new Fast Pair features for select Bluetooth accessories. Among these was a handy feature that popped up battery level notifications for accessories upon connection and even shared an alert when the battery was running low. The feature currently works for Fast Pair-enabled TWS earbuds and smartwatches, but Google is working on adding support for the Pixel Tablet's active stylus.

According to new strings spotted in an APK teardown of Google Play Services for Wear OS v23.02.13 (via 9to5Google), Fast Pair battery alerts will soon be available for active styluses. The strings reveal that the feature will offer three low battery alerts for styluses: 'Battery getting low,' 'Low battery,' and 'Very low battery." These notifications will also prompt users to 'Consider charging soon,' 'Charge soon,' and 'Charge now,' respectively.

<string name=”fast_pair_stylus_battery_getting_low_description”>Battery getting low \u2022 Consider charging soon</string> <string name=”fast_pair_stylus_low_battery_description”>Low battery \u2022 Charge soon</string> <string name=”fast_pair_stylus_very_low_battery_description”>Very low battery \u2022 Charge now</string>

In addition to these strings, Google has added a generic "bt_stylus" icon to the Settings Services app, which powers the Pixel's Battery widget. This suggests that the Pixel Battery widget will also show the current battery level of active styluses.

Although not stated explicitly in the strings, these additions are likely in preparation for a first-party active stylus Google could launch with the upcoming Pixel Tablet. Earlier leaks suggest that the Pixel Tablet will support USI styluses, and it makes sense for the company to offer a first-party option for seamless integration.

However, it's unclear how the upcoming stylus would charge. We sure hope Google doesn't take the same approach Apple took with the first-gen Apple Pencil and offers magnetic wireless charging support like the Apple Pencil 2. But we'll have to wait till the company launches the Pixel Tablet to know for sure.

