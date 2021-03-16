Fast Pair gets a new UI so you won’t miss pairing your Bluetooth accessory

Google’s Fast Pair feature is getting a new UI that supports a wider variety of devices, including OnePlus Buds and Fitbit activity trackers.

The new UI, first spotted by 9to5Google, features a larger Fast Pair pop-up that includes the name of the product you’re trying to connect, a photo of that product, and a connect button. It’s much more feature-rich and inviting, and essentially looks like the same pairing UI offered on iOS devices.

It’s unclear if the new UI extends to all devices that support Google’s Fast Pair feature. But 9to5Google notes that it has already extended to the OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Buds Z, and the Bose QC 35 II; the new UI apparently already worked with the Pixel Buds. It would seem that as long as your device supports Fair Pair, you should see the new pairing UI.

Images: 9to5Google

The new UI seemingly works with Fitbit devices as well. When first attempting to connect your Fitbit device to your Android phone, the new UI will appear with a “set up” button that will then launch the companion Fitbit app.

Google previously made tweaks to Fast Pair back in 2020 when it launched new features like Find My Accessory, Battery Notifications, and a revamped device details page. The Find My Accessory feature is pretty self-explanatory, as is the Battery Notifications feature. The revamped device details page provides users with access to adjust their device’s settings, including things like double tap gestures, in-ear detection, and more.

The goal of the new Fast Pair UI appears to be to provide users with a better understanding of what they’re doing, and when a device is available to pair. The old Fast Pair UI was decent but looked like most notifications on your phone, potentially causing someone to miss or ignore the prompt when it came up.