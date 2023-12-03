A VPN is an invaluable tool for encrypting internet traffic, hiding your real location from trackers, and unblocking geo-restricted content like overseas streaming platforms. However, free options are often slow, unstable, and congested with lots of users.

By the nature of routing traffic through a separate VPN server using an app, your unencrypted internet connection will always be slightly faster. However, the best VPNs have thousands of powerful servers and features to keep this impact to a minimum.

The likes of ExpressVPN maintain high speed servers in countless countries. We put ExpressVPN and other leading providers to the test to see which is the fastest this year.

To evaluate the speeds of each VPN provider, we took a baseline speed test of an unencrypted connection based in the UK and then connected to two standard VPN servers; one close by in the UK and one in the United States to compare. We then reviewed other speed-related features, such as the number of available servers and optimized servers, to come to a conclusion.

Our top 8 fastest VPNs of 2023 with speed test results

ExpressVPN Best overall The fastest VPN with industry-leading leak prevention The current fastest VPN on the market is ExpressVPN. Its network is made up of 3,000, 10Gbps servers across 105 countries, allowing you to change your visible location to virtually anywhere with minimal impact on speed. Pros Fastest VPN in real-world tests

Choose from 105 countries

Prevent all IP, DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks Cons Lacks URL-based split tunneling $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN came out on top in our VPN speed tests and proves more than capable of streaming in 4K and handling multiple connections. The service itself supports between six and eight devices depending on the plan, and its app is available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV.

As our U.S. results show, it’s a great tool for unblocking international streaming libraries and its advanced leak prevention always keeps your connection encrypted from hackers and your real location hidden. In the rare case that the VPN connection drops, an automatic kill switch pauses traffic until you are back on one of its many servers.

If you don’t always want to use the VPN, its split tunneling features allow you to choose which apps on your device to encrypt and which can use the unencrypted connection. However, it doesn’t currently support URL-based split tunneling.

As well as having 3,000 servers to keep user congestion low, it uses a proprietary Lightway protocol, which is known for its speed. Alternatively, you can choose OpenVPN, which is useful for configuring ExpressVPN on a VPN compatible router to cover your home network.

NordVPN Second fastest Extra privacy features for strict ISPs and governments With 6,000, 10Gbps servers, there’s no doubt about the speed capabilities of NordVPN. It also has specialty servers to disguise VPN logs from ISPs and government firewalls when faced with throttling or web censorship. Pros Specialty servers for different tasks

Split tunneling for apps and URLs

Over 6,000, 10Gbps servers Cons Fewer countries than ExpressVPN $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN was only slightly behind ExpressVPN when connected to a server in the same country and actually surpassed ExpressVPN on one of its U.S. servers. This isn’t surprising when you consider its large 6,000 server network and fast NordLynx protocol.

To benefit from the available bandwidth, it permits six different devices under one account. There’s no trouble with one user streaming in 4K and another gaming at the same time. Its apps are available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and more.

Where NordVPN stands out is its specialty servers that provide even more privacy than standard VPN encryption. Obfuscation disguises the type of traffic, so ISPs or state firewalls are less likely to know you’re using a VPN. Double VPN routes traffic through two different VPN locations, while Onion Over VPN combines a VPN connection with the Tor Network. This is intended for accessing the dark web and, by its nature, is slow, albeit very secure.

App users also get a kill switch to halt traffic if the VPN disconnects and split tunneling for both apps and URLs. Although it rivals ExpressVPN in general speed, it has fewer countries to choose from.

Surfshark Fastest for Android Fast protection on all your devices with GPS spoofing on Android Surfshark ranks high with a strong network of servers and support for unlimited devices under one account. Change your IP to locations in 100 countries for unblocking geo-restricted content and benefit from in-built GPS spoofing on Android. Pros Built-in GPS spoofer and fast IKEv2 protocol on Android

Connect unlimited devices

Advanced split tunneling and multi-hop features Cons Not as fast as the top two picks $11.99/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark routinely performs well in speed tests thanks to its 3,200-server fleet equipped for 10Gbps. Although it has apps for all common desktop and mobile devices, it has a special affinity for Android. One of its unique Android features is a built-in GPS spoofer that matches your VPN location with your device’s location service, helping you bypass geo-restrictions that factor in GPS data.

You can change your location to multiple cities across 100 countries and make unlimited connections from unlimited devices. The apps include a kill switch, multi-hop to route traffic through two separate servers, and advanced split tunneling for apps and URLs.

The Starter plan supports basic ad and tracker blocking, while Surfshark One introduces a full antivirus and data breach detector. Protocols include WireGuard, IKEv2 for fast mobile connections, and OpenVPN, which is good for setting up on a router.

TunnelBear Best value Fast & affordable VPN protection and free access with limits TunnelBear offers an affordable monthly plan with all the key VPN features you need to safely encrypt your connection and change IP address. With 5,000, 10Gbps servers, users can effortlessly switch from locations in 47 countries and enjoy protection on unlimited devices. Pros Affordable monthly plan

5,000, 10Gbps servers

Obfuscation to combat ISP throttling Cons Fewer countries than other picks

Sixth-fastest overall $9.99/mo at TunnelBear

Whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android, TunnelBear gives you fast access to the internet behind the wall of 5,000, 10Gbps servers. Its user-friendly apps offer a kill switch and advanced split tunneling for full control over the apps and websites you wish to route through its secure tunnel.

Quick-connect to the fastest server based on your location or choose the exact city from 47 countries to bypass geo-restrictions. Its GhostBear servers apply obfuscation when faced with ISP throttling or content that attempts to ban VPN usage.

Full access is available for $9.99 a month with up to 67% off if you commit to a longer term. You can even use it for free with a 2GB monthly data limit. Find all the latest VPN deals here.

Private Internet Access Largest server selection Fast speeds backed by 30,000 individual servers As well as providing the stability of 30,000 individual servers, Private Internet Access was the third-fastest in our speed testing. Choose from 91 countries to hide your IP address and connect an unlimited number of devices under one account. Pros 30,000 servers prevents user overload

Obfuscation to prevent throttling

Advanced split tunneling for apps and sites Cons No-logs policy is still subject to U.S. law $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

PIA VPN comes out swinging with 30,000, 10Gbps servers, providing ample bandwidth for its user base. It supports unlimited devices and connections, and our speed tests prove it is capable of multiple users streaming in 4K and performing other high-bandwidth activities.

Obfuscation hides VPN activity from ISPs and governments, while multi-hop uses two VPN servers to make it even harder to track your online activity. Its apps for desktop and mobile provide a kill switch to remain protected upon disconnection, while its split tunneling lets you choose the specific apps and sites to encrypt or leave open.

PIA uses the fast and secure WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, giving you the freedom to configure them on routers and other devices.

One potential drawback is that the provider is based in the U.S., which makes it subject to data sharing laws.

CyberGhost Best optimized servers Access fast optimized streaming servers on all your devices Choose locations in 100 countries with CyberGhost’s fast 10Gbps servers. It provides dedicated servers for streaming platforms all over the world, for buffer-free 4K performance. Pros 10,600 fast and stable server network

Optimized servers for streaming and torrenting

Change your IP to locations in 91 countries Cons Faster picks for the same price $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

Coming in fourth in our speed tests, CyberGhost gives you access to over 10,600 individual servers in 100 countries. Whether you’re gaming, torrenting, or streaming, a suitable option is just a click or tap away.

Where it really shines is optimization for specific streaming platforms. Wherever you are in the world, you can watch anything from Netflix U.S. to ZDF in Germany using a fast local server.

It also provides optimized P2P servers for torrenting, while its NoSpy option obfuscates VPN usage from ISPs that throttle speeds or governments that censor the web. Alongside a kill switch and split tunneling, it has all the features you need from a good VPN.

Your CyberGhost account supports up to seven devices simultaneously, whether that be Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, or Fire TV, while its OpenVPN protocol allows you to set it up at the router level.

PureVPN Fastest for gaming Low latency gaming servers with DDoS protection PureVPN is a fast and all-round excellent VPN, but it stands out most for gamers. It uses ping checking to prioritize the best gaming servers, supports port forwarding for hosting sessions, and protects users from DDoS attacks. Pros Ping checking, port forwarding, and DDoS protection for gamers

6,500 servers in 89 countries

Prevents IP, DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks Cons The no-logs policy has been criticized

Lacks split tunneling for URLs $12.45/mo at PureVPN

PureVPN is available across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux, and you can use up to 10 devices from one account. With 6,500 servers configured for speeds of up to 20Gbps, it provides enough bandwidth for multiple users to choose locations in 89 countries.

While you can encrypt your connection for any activity, gaming stands out because you can easily find low latency servers, and it supports port forwarding to connect to gaming servers and host your own sessions. There is also DDoS protection, so your games are never interrupted by attackers.

Its apps have a kill switch to pause unencrypted traffic until securely reconnected, strong leak prevention, and app-based split tunneling. Obfuscation also helps bypass ISP throttling or governments that ban VPNs.

Its logging policy is a bit murky due to FBI cooperation in the past, but this isn’t necessarily a concern for the average user.

ProtonVPN Fastest with free plan One of the fastest free and premium VPNs on the market With 3,000, 10Gbps servers in 69 countries on its premium plans and three locations for free, ProtonVPN is an excellent place to start your VPN journey. Protect up to 10 devices and even access the dark web thanks to a comprehensive range of app features. Pros 3,000, 10Gbps servers in 69 countries

Free forever plan with U.S., Japanese, and Dutch locations

Onion Over VPN for Tor Network access Cons Not as fast as other tested picks

Free servers are slower than premium servers $11.87/mo at ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN came in fifth in our speed tests, which isn’t a negative considering the competition. It’s one of the few providers with a free forever plan, which limits your location choices to the U.S., Netherlands, and Japan. These servers can become congested, so for the fastest experience, you can upgrade to a premium plan with roughly 3,000 servers in 69 countries.

It supports up to 10 devices from one account, with apps for all common desktop and mobile operating systems. Features include VPN obfuscation, a kill switch to stop leaks during disconnection, and advanced split tunneling. Onion Over VPN gives access to the dark web with the addition of VPN encryption, though this is inherently a slow network and not for everyday use.

ProtonVPN boasts a Swiss-based no-logs policy, protecting your privacy from legal requests.

The final word on the fastest VPNs of the year

It can be difficult to find the fastest VPN for your needs with so many options out there, but ExpressVPN ranks the highest in general speed tests and has a large fleet of servers to keep the available bandwidth high. With industry-leading leak prevention and all the important VPN features packed into an intuitive app, you can easily choose a location in 105 countries to unblock content and securely change your IP address. Streaming, torrenting, and gaming are a breeze on up to eight devices. NordVPN is also a top contender and is the perfect option if you need additional privacy features to prevent throttling or get around web censorship in restrictive countries.

For those on a budget, TunnelBear's affordable monthly plan fits the bill, and you can even use it for free for up to 2GB of data a month. The ability to use unlimited devices under one account is a huge plus.