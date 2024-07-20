Key Takeaways The "Faux TRS-80" project combines 3D printing and a Raspberry Pi to revive personal computing nostalgia.

It is not an exact replica, but offers modern comforts like a smaller size and built-in trackpad for easy mouse movement.

The model is designed to evoke the feel of a TRS-80 computer, with instructions available on the FauxTRS GitHub page.

In 1976, there was a big race to capitalize on the personal computer market. The main competitors were the Commodore PET, the Apple II, and the TRS-80. And while that early part of the personal computer war is long gone, people still like to replicate the computers of the early days using modern hardware. Now, someone has created the "Faux TRS-80," a project that combines 3D printing with a Raspberry Pi to bring the old into the new.

The Faux TRS-80 uses a Raspberry Pi to revive the old days of personal computing

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this little device isn't a 1-to-1 replica of the TRS-80, but it does a good job of bringing some modern comforts to the system. For one, it's only about 40% the size of the real model, but that makes it a nice novelty you can squeeze anywhere. It also has a trackpad built into it for easy mouse movement. Its inventor, jpasqua, used the Raspberry Pi's power of emulation to get the job done:

The model is meant to evoke the feel of a TRS-80 Model 3 or Model 4 computer, but is not an exact replica of either. It has mounting spots for a Raspberry Pi, display, and associated hardware that allow you to run a TRS-80 emulator and get the true Tandy experience. I use the extremely impressive trs80gp emulator and it works great!

If you want to make your own, you can check out the full instructions and everything you need to get started on the FauxTRS GitHub page And if this project has put you in a nostalgic mood, why not check out these Raspberry Pi projects and consoles for retro gaming?