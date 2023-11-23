Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenRun Pro $125 $180 Save $55 The Shokz OpenRun Pro are the perfect solution for people who don't want to plug their ears to listen to audio while they're on the move. They deliver excellent bone-conduction audio, long battery life, fast charging, and a comfortable design. $125 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini $125 $180 Save $55 The Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini are just as good as the standard version, with the only difference being the slightly smaller size. Other than that, they still deliver great battery life, comfort, and audio. $125 at Amazon

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of headphones. While many people will be looking at headphone deals for over-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds, it's always worth considering something different, especially when prices are low. Bone-conduction headphones are the perfect alternate option, and thankfully, the Shokz OpenRun Pro and Pro Mini, which are some of our favorites, are now available at heavily discounted prices this Black Friday.

If you're not familiar with bone-conduction technology, it's a wildly different experience than what you're used to. These headphones transmit sound vibrations along your cheekbones instead of through the ear. This leaves the ears completely open to the outside world. It's an experience that takes some getting used to, but it's ultimately more comfortable than earbuds for people who run, hike, or work outside.

What makes the Shokz OpenRun Pro the best bone-conduction headphones?

Let's get the immediate comparison out of the way first. Bone conduction headphones will not sound as good as the best wireless earbuds. However, considering the advanced tech on display here, the Shokz OpenRun Pro sound surprisingly good. Shokz has been tweaking and refining its sound for a long time now, and the OpenRun Pro shows that its efforts have paid off. These unique headphones deliver clear, high-quality sound with a lot of detail in the higher frequencies.

Sure, there's a lack of that deep, punchy bass, but replicating that sound signature with these headphones is not easy. Unless you're an audiophile, you won't be disappointed with how they sound. They rest gently around your ears and on the cheekbones, and they feel great in terms of comfort. If you work out a lot outside or even at the gym, these are definitely more comfortable than jamming your ear canals with earbuds.

Other than that, the OpenRun Pro has an IP55 water-resistance rating, 10 hours of battery, fast charging that will give you 1.5 hours of playtime in 5 minutes, and an app that allows you to customize the EQ and different audio modes. If you're looking for a smaller size, the OpenRun Pro Mini sounds and costs exactly the same but has a slightly smaller band. Both of them are great options, and while they're $55 off, we can't recommend them enough.