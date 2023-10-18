When you think of Apple, most people these days might think of the iPad or the iPhone, but Macs have always been a crucial part of the company. The original iMac, for example, saved Apple at a time when its future was uncertain. Even today, when you compare Macs against the best laptops, the efficiency and power of Apple Silicon are unmatched.

A lot of what makes Macs great is that hardware, but macOS is no slouch. From the very first Mac OS X Public Beta in 2000 to the most recent macOS Sonoma release, the operating system has come a long way. I'm a casual macOS user myself, dating back to my very first experience with an iMac in elementary school to my Mac Mini today, and I've really experienced it all. In 23 years of macOS, there are five features though that truly stand out.

1 Dock

While the Start Menu is what makes Windows iconic, the macOS Dock is what makes Apple's operating system special. The macOS dock evolved from the NextStep (macOS's predecessor) dock in 1998 as a humble little area for your open apps. Fast-forward to 2000, and Apple introduced a similar dock in the Mac OS X Public Beta. It featured a magnification feature and what's come to be known as the Aqua design effect. It was fluid, simple, and beautiful. It appeared flat and white, but it also was home to your apps.

The Dock remains a critical part of macOS even today, though its design has changed over the years. It went from 3D and glass-like and back to flat and colorful to reflect Apple's products like iOS and iPadOS. It's also picked up features like Stacks, which organize folders for you, and even the Dashboard. Speaking of which...

2 Dashboard

The Dashboard appeared in 2011 with Mac OS X 10.7 Lion. You might be familiar with desktop widgets in macOS Sonoma today, but the Dashboard is really where widgets were born. It was removed with macOS Catalina, but when it was introduced, it gave you so many ways to use your Mac. You had simple but efficient mini-applications known as widgets that sat in their own space, like a notepad, weather, and even a calculator. You could move these little widgets around and create your own space to go to. It's one of the first things I played with when I got my first MacBook Pro in 2011, and something I still have fond memories of today.

3 Mac App Store

The Mac App Store was introduced with Mac OS X Snow Leopard 10.6.6 back in 2009, and it had its share of critics. This new app was similar to the iOS and iPadOS App Stores at the time, but it allowed developers to build their own Mac apps and make them easily accessible to users. It was super convenient and easy to use, and helped users avoid having to go to a browser to find a Mac app or something as simple as Microsoft Office. Apple even put its own software in the Mac App Store, like iMovie, Pages, and Numbers. Later on, the Mac App Store became the place to download new Mac OSX releases. In 2012, OS X Mountain Lion, for example, became the first major Apple operating system that didn't have a DVD, as you'd only find it on the Mac App Store.

4 Spotlight

Did you ever want to search your Mac for something? You can use Spotlight for that, but it wasn't always this way. It was first introduced in Mac OS X Tiger 10.4 in 2005, and it's become critical to how I use my Mac today.

It's really evolved a bit over the years. Spotlight can index your entire computer and help you find files from literally anywhere. It was in the top-right of the screen in Mac OSX Tiger, got the option to index network devices in Mac OS X Leopard, and became the center screen experience in OS X Yosemite that we still have today. Spotlight was so popular that it even made its way to iOS, showing how great this little Mac feature is.

5 Messages

The final feature is one you probably use a lot today on your Mac: Messages. It evolved from iChat, which shipped on Macs in Mac OS X Jaguar. Messages first became a thing with Mac OS X Mountain Lion. With the new Messages app, you could enjoy the iMessage and FaceTime experience from your phone right on your laptop or desktop.

It really shaped the way I used my Mac, and the computing industry in general. Dell came up with Mobile Connect on Windows, for example, to allow you to get your texts on your PCs, and Microsoft introduced Phone Link to unite Android and iOS phones with Windows. Even Google introduced this in ChromeOS with Phone Hub. As small as it seems, this really was important.

The list could go on...

Just like Windows, macOS has a deep history, so even though these are my top five all-time macOS features, there's so much more I could have mentioned. It's impossible to list it all in one article, but more modern things like Sidecar, Continuity Camera, and even a small thing like Control Center all could have easily made this list.

I'm sure that there are many features that you even hold close to your heart, too. And if you're new, and have always been curious about macOS just like I have, there are a lot of great Macs you can buy to get the experience, from MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and even the affordable Mac Mini.