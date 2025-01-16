Summary Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC port is Steam Deck compatible.

Square Enix confirms the game will run smoothly on the Steam Deck before launch.

Pre-order offers & positive reviews make the game a must-play for portable RPG fans.

RPGs on portable consoles are always a treat; you can grind levels or farm for materials while you're traveling, waiting for something, or just a quick session during bedtime. So, when I heard that my favorite modern RPG had gotten Steam Deck verification before its PC debut, you know I had to report on it. If you, too, share my desire to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Steam Deck during a cold winter's day, then I have some news for you.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's PC port is Steam Deck verified

Source: Square Enix

As announced by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII's PC port has been given the thumbs-up for the Steam Deck. The game originally debuted on the PS5 back in February 2024, but it's getting released on the PC on January 23, 2025.

Before PC gamers could even get their mitts on the game, Square Enix showed off what it'll look like if you ran it on the Steam Deck:

Looking pretty good, huh? It's fantastic to get confirmation that the game will run smoothly on the Deck before it launches, and given how Square Enix is offering players a handful of goodies for pre-ordering, this is bound to give portable players a reprieve knowing they can start playing their game on day one.

While I love this game, you don't need to take my word for it. If you've yet to try this game and you're on the fence about buying it, why not check out our lovely sister site TheGamer's review for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, where they gave it a shining 4.5/5 score?