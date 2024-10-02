Key Takeaways Gmail's new summary cards now have more action buttons to help you get tasks done faster.

The summaries are categorized into purchases, events, bills, and travel for easier organization.

Google is adding a "Happening soon" section that gives a brief summary of upcoming events and tasks.

Gmail has been a workhorse for me for decades now, and no other application has come close to making me want to jump ship to something else. One of my favorite features is the little summary above specific emails, letting me know important information such as receipt information or important dates. Now, Google has rolled out an update to make these little boxes even more handy.

Related Akko MU01 review: A piece of art, which is also an amazing keyboard The Akko MU01 looks great, sounds fantastic, and is one of the best mechanical keyboards I've ever used

Google releases new summary cards for Gmail

Image Credit: Google

As announced on Google's official blog The Keyword, these handy little summary cards are now even more useful than before. Google states that they'll have a brand new look, will feature more action buttons to help you get more done quicker, and will also use context from all of your emails to build a better summary.

Google says that your summaries will now come in four different categories:

Purchases: Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought, so you know exactly when that birthday gift is going to arrive.

Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought, so you know exactly when that birthday gift is going to arrive. Events: Say goodbye to missing a dinner reservation or forgetting a concert ticket. See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease.

Say goodbye to missing a dinner reservation or forgetting a concert ticket. See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease. Bills: View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks.

View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks. Travel: Manage reservations, check in for flights and view important travel details like the hotel’s check-out time so you can travel with confidence from booking to boarding.

The inclusion of more actionable buttons is what makes me happiest, as it saves hunting through emails to find a specific link or opening another app to make a reminder.

Google also releases a new "Happening soon" section

Image Credit: Google

Alongside these new cards, Google is also adding a "Happening soon" section. This will go through all of the context for all of your emails and drum up a brief summary of everything that's on the horizon. Google gives an example where the new section "[shows purchase summary cards when the delivery date is two days away." Sounds very useful - it'll be interesting to see how it fares when everyone gets their hands on it.