February is a great time to be a fan of technology, because it falls right in the middle of two of the biggest consumer electronics shows of the year: CES and MWC Barcelona. That means the reviews team at XDA had its hands full providing great analysis of tech products, both new and old. If you missed anything, we've rounded up our top eight products that were reviewed in the month of February. From great laptops, to excellent power supplies, to superb chargers, we saw a little bit of everything last month. These products listed below are the ones that stood as the best in their respective categories, so you won't be disappointed by them. Without further ado, let's get right into XDA's favorite products from February 2024.

8 Ugreen Nexode Pro

These power adapters make chargers interesting again

Chargers aren't necessarily the most exciting product to buy, but they can have a significant impact on how you use and power your most important devices. Ugreen's Nexode Pro Series includes four chargers that are some of the best Gallium nitride (GaN) chargers we've ever tried. There are four variants: 65W, 65W Slim, 100W, and 160W. They're best suited for charging MacBooks, since Ugreen boasts quick recharge times for Apple's newest laptops. In our testing, the 160W model recharged a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air from six percent to 50% in just 26 minutes. After that, from 50% to 75% in another 20 minutes. Aside from the fast power delivery speeds, the Nexode Pro chargers also offer multiple ports for powering up a few devices at once.

Ugreen Nexode Pro Series Ugreen's Nexode Pro series is its new flagship lineup of fast wall chargers. These power adapters use Gallium nitride technology to provide high power delivery from a compact form factor. They can charge devices as powerful as high-end laptops quickly, which can be helpful in a pinch. However, compared to your average wall charger, the Nexode Pro series is expensive. $56 at Amazon (3-port, 65W)$75 at Amazon (3-port, 100W)$102 at Amazon (4-port, 160W)

7 Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops

It works great with Continuity Camera, but has plenty other uses too

One of the best features in macOS Sonoma is Continuity Camera, and it lets you use your iPhone as a webcam for your laptop or desktop. But you'll need a way to mount your smartphone to your desktop or display, which is where the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops comes into play. It's designed to rest atop a monitor or display with a few different options for adjustment. The mount connects to your iPhone through MagSafe, and it has a soft rubber grip that won't harm your screen. However, my favorite part about the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops is that it features a standard 1/4-inch tripod screw. That means you can put your iPhone on a tripod or other third-party stand, and using Continuity Camera, add multi-angle webcams to your macOS machine.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Desktops and Displays Your phone is probably a better webcam than the one connected to your computer. That's why Apple introduced Continuity Camera, a feature that lets you use an iPhone as a macOS webcam. But how do you mount it? With Belkin's iPhone Mount for Mac desktops and displays. It's a stand, it can be mounted atop a display, or it can be used with a tripod. $33 at Amazon$40 at Apple

6 Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

You get a lot of functionality for just $200, including Thunderbolt and Gigabit Ethernet

Thunderbolt docking stations can be quite expensive, so the Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock's best feature might be its $200 price tag. XDA editor João Carrasqueira reviewed this dock, praising the number of ports and connectivity options that are available at the Plugable TBT4-UD5's price point. It lacks a DisplayPort connection and only supports Gigabit Ethernet, but those are the only areas where connectivity takes a hit. Otherwise, it supports up to two 4K displays, downstream Thunderbolt connections, and more. If you need a Thunderbolt dock with a lot of ports, and only have $200 to spend, you won't find anything better than the Plugable TBT4-UD5.

Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 dock The Plugable TBT4-UD5 is a relatively affordable docking station with plenty of capabilities, including downstream Thunderbolt, two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and plenty of USB ports. The slim design fits in well in a desk setup. It doesn't feel premium, but considering the price, it's an excellent addition to any workstation. $200 at Amazon$200 at Newegg

5 Meta Ray-Ban Glasses

The most useful, mainstream smart glasses to debut so far

XDA editor Ben Sin reviewed the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses last month, and loved the minimalist design and useful features offered by this smart pair of eyewear. This pair of glasses looks like a regular pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses to the untrained eye, but packs an arsenal of smart features on the inside. That includes a 12MP camera, speakers, and an AI assistant found right in the frame. Although the images and recordings are vertical, they're very good quality. The speakers are quite good, although they're open-ear, so everyone around you will hear what you're listening to. The battery life could be better, and this pair of smart glasses isn't as ambitious as some other concepts. However, that might be a good thing. These aren't just a concept, they're something that real people might want to actually buy.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses The Ray-Ban Meta are smart glasses with a 12MP camera, speakers and AI assistant built into the frame. $299 at Amazon$299 at Best Buy

4 be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13

It's a 1300W power supply, and the best one for enthusiasts available

Like chargers, a power supply isn't the flashiest component upgrade you can make to a PC. However, they're vital to achieving great gaming performance and reliability. The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 is the best enthusiast power supply out there, according to XDA editor Rich Edmonds. It has full support for the ATX 3.0 standard, and can power the latest graphics cards with a 12VHPWR connector that can push 600W. Overall, it has 1300W of total power, and earned the Titanium 80 Plus rating for efficiency. It's expensive, priced at $380, but it's efficient, reliable, and powerful. That's why Edmonds calls this product the best PSU for a class-leading CPU and GPU.

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 is available with a few capacities up to 1,600W. Offering more power than required by most PC builds, the Titanium 80 Plus rating for efficiency ensures you'll be running a lean system with full support for the ATX 3.0 standard and the latest graphics cards. $390 at Amazon$390 at Newegg

3 Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse

It might be the best light gaming mouse you can buy right now

Alienware released a new set of peripherals aimed at professional gamers, and the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse stood out. It's expensive, at $150, but includes all the features you'd expect from a high-end gaming mouse. It weighs around 60 grams, and it's firmly the lightest mouse I've ever used. It has a polling rate of 4,000 Hz wireless, which is up there with the best you'll get over a 2.4 GHz connection. While it doesn't have the absolute highest DPI, maximum acceleration, or tracking speed, it's more than good enough for even the most competent gamers. This mouse is right up there with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro as the two best wireless gaming mice you can buy.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Dell's Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is an ultra-light option for gaming. It sports a 4,000 Hz polling rate when used wirelessly via the included 2.4GHz receiver. When used with a cable, the polling rate can reach 8,000 Hz. It weighs under 60 grams, which means you'll hardly notice it's there while you're gaming. $150 at Dell

2 Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED

It's an incredible gaming monitor, headlined by a 360Hz QD-OLED panel

I reviewed the Alienware AQ2725DF QD-OLED monitor this month, and it instantly made me a better gamer. This display combines excellent color accuracy (thanks to QD-OLED technology) with high refresh rates (360Hz) at under $1,000. The Alienware AQ2725DF QD-OLED beats out any other monitor in its category spec-for-spec, and has an insane 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time. This 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution monitor is the perfect buy for any gamer that wants the best of both worlds. You don't see QD-OLED displays with 360Hz refresh rates or higher pop up very often.