January is one of the best months to be a technology enthusiast. Not just because it kicks off the year with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that brings nearly every major tech company under one roof, but also because it opens the floodgate for brands that are waiting to show off the best they have for the upcoming year. January 2024 was no exception, as it gave us everything from first looks at various strange and exciting tech at CES 2024 to a solid lineup of new products that we can't wait for you all to experience this year. We don't blame you if you had a hard time keeping up with everything that happened in the world of technology last month that kept us on our toes, so here's a quick look at some of our favorite products that we reviewed in January 2024.

8 Ugreen M.2 NVMe SATA enclosure

A great SSD enclosure with wide compatibility

We evaluated a lot of accessories and peripherals last month, but the one that stood out the most and is worth highlighting again is this M.2 NVMe SATA enclosure from Ugreen. This enclosure retails for $30 on Amazon, and it effortlessly lets you turn an internal drive into an external one, which you can then connect to your PC with the help of a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. It's a fairly simple product that looks good and is extremely pocketable. It also offers broad compatibility for M and B&M Keys, 2230 /2242 /2260 /2280 SSD sizes, and can be used at up to 10Gbps transfer speeds.

Ugreen M.2 NVMe SATA SSD Enclosure UGreen's M.2 NVMe SATA drive enclosure is a versatile way to turn an internal drive into an external one. It supports both NVMe and SATA SSDs, and the former can be used at up to 10Gbps transfer speeds. Plus, it has a sleek design and a rubber cover for protection.

7 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The new do-it-all phone

Samsung's new flagships in the Galaxy S lineup enter the market early each year like clockwork, and this year was no exception. Out of the three new phones in the Galaxy S24 series, it is the Galaxy S24 Ultra that once again steals the show with a fully kitted specs sheet and a laundry list of features. XDA's Senior Editor Ben Sin has once again crowned it as the "do-it-all phone". It hasn't changed much compared to last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra, but even the minor changes tie together very well to deliver a more refined experience overall.

Samsung's new generative AI features, as mentioned in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, are genuinely fun and useful in the real world. The company has also changed how it looks a bit this year by ditching the curved screen in favor of a flat panel on the front. It also ships with the latest Qualcomm silicon — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy — and a new Periscope Zoom lens that lets you do a 5x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's premium flagship phone for 2024, further refining everything Android enthusiasts love about this big, beautiful phone.

6 OnePlus 12

Almost as good as the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $800

Another phone that launched last month was the OnePlus 12, which we found to be just as good as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, if not better. It starts at $800, which is a pretty good price for everything it brings to the table. Not only has OnePlus changed the internals to include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to make it more powerful, but it has also added a Periscope zoom lens. It's the first OnePlus phone to have a periscope zoom lens, and it's quite impressive. In fact, it even goes neck and neck against the S24 Ultra's 5X zoom, which is quite impressive.

Some other highlights of the phone include a massive 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired and up to 50W wireless charging. The 6.8-inch 3168x1440 OLED display on this device is also excellent for both media consumption and day-to-day usage. Lastly, it's worth noting that the OnePlus 12 ships with OxygenOS 14 out of the box that's based on Android 14.

5 Antec P20C ARGB E-ATX case

A budget-friendly option for high-performance PCs

The Antec P20C ARGB is a mid-tower E-ATX gaming chassis with plenty of room for all your high-end components. It's not winning any awards for its design, but it's a very functional PC case that's on par with more premium E-ATX cases on the market when it comes to features and internal space. As far as the component clearance is concerned, the Antec P20C ARGB has enough space for a 375mm and a 410mm long GPU and PSU, respectively. It also has enough space to let you install up to three 120mm to two 140mm fans, and corresponding radiators for up to 50mm thickness.

Not only does the Antec P20C come with three ARGB fans, but you also get some thoughtful extras like an integrated GPU bracket and rubber grommets for cable routing, among other things. What's best is that you can own this solid PC case with all those extras for just $90, making it a great value option for those putting together a high-performance PC in 2024. If you are in the market for an ATX PC case instead of an E-ATX enclosure, then be sure to check out the Cooler Master MasterBox NR600, which also received an XDA's Recommended badge for its sleek design and good thermal performance.

Antec P20C ARGB The Antec P20C ARGB is a high-performance E-ATX gaming chassis that has plenty of room for demanding components and lots of great features. Some of the thoughtful additions to this case include three pre-installed ARGB fans, rubber grommets in cable routing spots, an integrated GPU bracket, and more.

4 Analogue Pocket

A great way to retro games

Handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck OLED are all the rage right now, but the Analogue Pocket is in a league of its own, in my opinion. It's an excellent alternative to modern handhelds that lets you enjoy all the retro games. The highlight of the Analogue Pocket is that it supports Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges, making it an excellent pocket console for those who still have a lot of old game cartridges that are no longer supported by modern devices.

The Analogue Pocket effortlessly lets you set up, insert cartridges, and start playing, and it also comes in some timeless retro designs that will make you want to flaunt it all the time. It stacks up very well against the best retro gaming handhelds out there and is, in fact, a must-have for those who want to relive the good ol' days of the Game Boy gaming devices.

Analogue Pocket The Analogue Pocket is similar to the original Game Boy but has a modern screen and more comfortable controls. It plays all classic Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Atari Lynx games, and supports the cartridge either natively or via adapters without emulation. It's no Steam Deck, but it's a retro gamer's dream come true.

3 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition

A great 1440p GPU

Don't let the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition's atrociously long name sway you away from what is a stellar graphics card for 1440p gaming. This MSRP-level RTX 4070 Super GPU is a great pick for those who are looking to step up from 1080p gaming. It costs just as much as the RTX 4070 GPU, but it offers significantly better performance. In fact, it's almost as good as Gigabyte's RTX 4070 Ti GPU, which comes with a factory overclock.

It has a neatly designed heatsink with a metal backplate, but it doesn't look nearly as good as MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X GPU that I reviewed shortly after. The RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, however, is in a bit of an awkward spot between the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super, as it doesn't do enough to stand out in the RTX 40-series Super lineup.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition is an MSRP-level graphics card that includes a custom heatsink with three fans and a metal backplate. It comes with the same base and boost clock as the FE and it also comes with 12GB VRAM.

2 AMD Ryzen 7 8700G review

Perfect for casual gamers

If you don't like the idea of spending too much money on a graphics card and you only want to play casual games at 1080p resolution, then you should just get an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU. My colleague Rich Edmonds, who recently tested this relatively new APU, says it's ideal for those who don't want or cannot afford a dedicated GPU. It doesn't come with all the bells and whistles like support for PCIe 5.0, but it works as advertised to let you enjoy casual games without a dedicated graphics card.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, in case you are wondering, comes with a Radeon 780M GPU with 12 cores at 2.9 GHz. It performed admirably well in our usual suite of 3DMark tests and Cinebench 2024. As for the gaming performance, the Ryzen 8700G APU delivered upwards of 60fps in modern titles like Elden Ring and over 100fps in GTA V. Also, the fact that it uses the AM5 platform means you can easily upgrade to better and more powerful Ryzen processors down the line in case you feel the need for more performance. Alternatively, you can also consider the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, which is a bit more affordable and can still run games very well at 1080p resolution.