With all the big showcases and major releases out of the way, it's safe to say that we're approaching the tail end of 2023. The month of November was relatively slow in terms of the new releases, but it was just as busy — if not more — for us here at XDA, as we continued to test and grade the best products while also hunting for the best Black Friday deals to ensure you pick the right products during holiday shopping. From powerful laptops and PCs to some must-have accessories and peripherals to improve your computing experience, we ended up reviewing some amazing products last month that may have flown under your radar amidst all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. So here's a quick look at some of our favorites (in no particular order) that we believe are worth checking out.

10 DJI Osmo Pocket 3

A game-changing vlog camera

Close

Lastly, we have the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which is an excellent handheld camera that's small enough to carry around, and is powerful and capable enough to capture sharp and stable 4K footage. This tiny handheld camera sports a 1-inch sensor that's mounted on top of a three-axis gimbal. It even sports a 2-inch OLED screen that is very bright at 700 nits, allowing you to check out the footage even under direct sunlight. The Pocket 3 makes a big leap in improving optics, and that shows in the shots my colleague Ben was able to capture for this review.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a small handheld camera that can produce sharp, stable ultra-wide videos thanks to its 1-inch image sensor mounted on top of a three-axis gimbal. The much larger sensor size brings in more light and details than just about any other small camera of its type, and the fully articulate camera head make the Pocket 3 an excellent vlog camera. $520 at Best Buy $519 at Amazon

9 XREAL Air 2

One of the best smart glasses you can buy

Close

Smart glasses have made an unexpected comeback in 2023, and the XREAL Air 2 is among the best ones you can buy. These glasses look very similar to the original Nreal Air AR glasses that we reviewed last year, but they come with plenty of improvements. The new glasses have 0.55-inch micro-OLED panels with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1080p resolution. They're also very comfortable to wear for long durations, and are perfect for everything from productivity tasks, playing games, watching videos, or even reading books. It's not without its flaws, though, and they start to stick out like a sore thumb when you consider its $400 price tag.

XREAL Air 2 The XREAL Air 2 is one of the latest pairs of AR glasses to have entered the market that works with a variety of devices to enable spatial computing. It works as advertised to deliver a good AR experience, but it's not going to make you feel any different about AR glasses or convince you to go out and buy a pair immediately. $399 at XREAL

8 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

A solid and affordable convertible

Close

If you don't want to spend $5,000 on a gaming laptop and are only looking for a relatively affordable notebook for everyday use, then check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. Don't let its $820 price tag make you think of it any less because it checks all the right boxes to secure XDA's 'Recommended' badge. This budget convertible notebook is powered by Intel's 13th generation Intel Core processors, and it comes with a 14-inch 16:10 panel that supports touch input to be used as a tablet. Good battery life, a solid 1080p webcam, and a comfortable keyboard are few of the highlights that make the IdeaPad Flex 5i a great laptop in 2023, and it's definitely worth considering.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (2023) $570 $835 Save $265 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a budget convertible that can be used as a laptop or a tablet. You'll also get solid performance courtesy of 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with premium design elements. $570 at Lenovo

7 Alienware m16 R1

Close

The Alienware m16 R1 is easily one of the best and the most expensive gaming laptops you can buy. Seriously, you can configure this machine with up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX and an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, and it'll wipe out almost $5,000 from your bank account. The variant I reviewed last month with an Intel Core i9-13900HX and an RTX 4080 was powerful enough to laugh at pretty much any modern AAA title you can throw its way. It chugs a lot of power and runs pretty hot, so get ready to put on your headphones and crank those exhaust fans all the way up if you're planning to buy this machine. It also has a classic Alienware design with sharp edges and plenty of RGB lights for an unapologetically "gamer" aesthetic, so keep that in mind.

Alienware m16 $1400 $2000 Save $600 The Alienware m16 is a beastly gaming laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7045HX series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. It has a tall 16-inch display that's great for gaming and productivity, too. $1400 at Best Buy (Intel) $2300 at Best Buy (AMD)

6 Cooler Master Qube 500

Taking DIY further

Close

Speaking of desktops, if you are looking to build a PC from scratch, then consider checking out our Cooler Master Qube 500 review. It's one of the more unique PC cases out there, that lets you have some fun putting together the actual case itself as you build your PC. It's a flat-pack case that looks very unqiue and costs $90, and it has plenty of room for mid to high-end components inside. Some of the highlights of the case include support for up to an E-ATX motherboard and both SFX and ATX PSUs, and the included dust filters for front, bottom, and side panels. It only comes with a single 120mm pre-installed fan, though, and you can't install a 360mm radiator inside this case either.

Cooler Master Qube 500 The Cooler Master Qube 500 is a good case for those who want something a little bit different. Unlike most cases, this one comes flat-packed, and you build it as you put your components in. It can fit high-end components, and has enough airflow to keep them cool. $90 at Amazon

5 iMac (M3, 2023)

Great all-in-one computer

Close

If you like the idea of owning a desktop over a laptop, then Apple's new M3-powered iMac is worth taking a look at. We were able to get our hands on one of these too last month, and it ended up scoring an almost perfect score in our review. Our M3 iMac review features a blue-colored variant, but you can also get it in green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. You can only configure the iMac with an M3 chip, though, meaning you'll have to stick with the MacBook Pro laptops for now in case you want the more powerful M3 Pro and the M3 Ultra chips. It is a powerful and beautiful desktop that's perfect for those who prefer a stationary setup, and it essentially lets you have a full working PC for $1,299, which is pretty cool.

24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) $1229 $1299 Save $70 2023's 24-inch iMac receives a notable processor bump from Apple M1 to M3, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth upgrades. It retains the same exterior design and color options of its 2021 predecessor. $1299 at Best Buy $1229 at Amazon $1299 at Apple

4 MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max)

The powerful MacBook you can buy

Close

Apple's M3-powered MacBook also showed up on our test bench last month, carrying the new 3nm M3 Max chip, 128GB unified memory, and 8TB of storage. Yes, XDA's Senior Editor Ben got his hands on the highest configuration available, which retails for an eye-watering price of $7,199. It looks and feels exactly like the MacBook Pro that you may have already seen on the market, but you can get this new model in a Space Black color now. The M2 Max powered MacBook Pro was already among the best laptops you could buy, but this new model takes things to a whole new level. Our MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max) review goes over some benchmarks and real-world Final Cut Pro testing to show just how powerful it is, so give it a read and find out what a $7,000 laptop can get you in 2023.

MacBook Pro M3 Max 16-inch Apple's new laptop comes in a new color and has a slightly brighter screen. Most importantly, you'll get a new 3nm M3 Max chip, with up to a 16-core CPU for one of the most powerhouse machines on the market. $3999 at Amazon $3999 at Best Buy $3999 at Apple

3 Lenovo Legion R45w-30

A fantastic ultrawide monitor

Close

If you are in the market to buy a new ultrawide monitor for your setup, then check out the Lenovo Legion R45w-30. This particular monitor, as you can see, has a massive 44.5-inch curved screen with support for up to 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It won't go easy on your wallet with its $953 price tag, but you're also getting a lot of value for your money here thanks to all the bells and whistles it brings to the table. My colleague Arif had plenty of good things to say about this monitor in his review, including its ports, color accuracy, performance, and more, so be sure to check it out to see if it's worth clearing up your desk for.

Lenovo Legion R45w-30 The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 is a great ultrawide gaming monitor. It has a massive 44.5-inch screen, a great 170Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and great connectivity that make it your hub for gaming and productivity. $953 at Amazon

2 Obsbot Tail Air

The best webcam for live-streaming

Close

The next on the list is a rather expensive accessory called the Obsbot Tail Air. This particular webcam carries a $500 price tag, making it one of the most expensive webcams out there in 2023. This flasghips webcam sports a large 1/1.8'-inch CMOS sensor with an ƒ/1.8 aperture, and it supports features like HDR, 4x digital zoom, and two-axis gimbal. It also supports NDI HX3 streaming format and comes with a bunch of AI tracking tools for a fun experience, but it's clearly not for economical shoppers with a tight budget. Our Obsbot Tail Air review goes over everything you need to know about it before you decide to drop $500 on it, so be sure to check it out.

OBSBOT Tail Air The Tail Air is Obsbot's new flagship camera that combines solid video quality and AI-tracking features with a standalone design. The built-in battery and support for microSD cards allow you to use the webcam away from the desk, and its huge selection of ports, NDI support, and wireless connectivity make this the best camera for streamers. $499 at OBSBOT

1 Raspberry Pi 5

Great for DIY enthusiasts

Close

The humble Raspberry Pi 5 may not be as fancy or powerful as the laptops and desktops we typically review, but it's an excellent single-board computer (SBC) that'll get your heart racing if you are a DIY enthusiast. This particular variant comes with an Arm Cortex-A76 quad-core CPU and a VideoCore VII GPU, with support for things like dual monitor setups with 4K 60Hz panels. A lot has changed over the years with Raspberry Pi models, and the new one is easily among the best SBCs you can buy to power all your DIY projects. Its $60 starting price may not seem like much, but it's quite pricey compared to its predecessors, and has a couple of other cons that you must be aware of.

Raspberry Pi 5 The Raspberry Pi is back, and the fifth iteration of the SBC is a lot more capable than the older models. From a new quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, support for dual monitor setups at 4K 60Hz, and a dedicated power button, there's a lot to love about this palm-sized computer. $60 at SparkFun Electronics $60 at CanaKit

Closing thoughts

November, as you can see, was packed with some great products, and we ended up grading over 50 of them. I've only highlighted ten of those above, but the rest of the products like the Opal Tadpole, Lenovo ThinkServer SR250 V2, and the LG UltraFine 4K monitor are equally interesting and can be found over at XDA's Reviews hub. We also looked at some less impressive products like the Legion Go handheld, so be sure to check those out as well. December is relatively slow when it comes to product releases, but keep your eyes peeled for more reviews from us.