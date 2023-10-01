September 2023 sure was a busy time to be a technology fan. From the annual iPhone and Apple Watch reveal to a Microsoft Surface event and everything in between, the crew at XDA has been busy bringing you everything you need to know. But as the best technology website on the internet (we at least think so), we've also been busy reviewing new and great laptops, the latest SSDs, the best phones, and other devices like mechanical keyboards. If you're shopping around for new gadgets, here are eight of the best we checked out this month.

1 HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023)

Topping the list is the new HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023). We've always loved the HP Spectre x360, but the 2023 model is better than ever. While it might just offer a specs bump over the previous generation, Editor-in-Chief RIch Woods still found it to be a special laptop. From the 3:2 aspect ratio OLED screen, the improved 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and optional Intel Arc graphics, this Windows convertible does a little of everything, which makes it worth its higher price. We even loved the design, including the silver accents on the border and the Nightfall Black colorway.

HP Spectre x360 (2023) $1000 $1400 Save $400 There are two models of the HP Spectre x360 (2023) that you can buy. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors in a sleek and stylish design. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 16 comes with upgraded Intel processors and optional Intel Arc graphics for workloads that require more GPU power. $1000 at HP (13-inch) $1500 at Best Buy (13 inches)

2 Khadas Mind

The Khadas Mind is one of the more unique mini desktop PCs we've seen. It's a tiny compact PC packing the power of a 13th-generation 28W Intel Core P-series laptop CPU and 32GB RAM. It even can run on its own, thanks to the built-in battery. It also has a whole accessory ecosystem that uses a proprietary link interface. So you can connect it to the company's Mind Dock for extra ports, for example. It weighs less than a pound, can fit in your hand, and can even fit in a pocket. It's still only available through an ongoing Kickstarter campaign, but it has a lot of potential, and we're excited to see where it goes.

Khadas Mind The Khadas Mind is an extremely compact desktop PC, yet it packs fairly powerful 13th-generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and plenty of storage. Plus, it has a built-in battery for backup power and an ecosystem of accessories that use the Mind Link interface. $599 at Kickstarter

3 iPhone 15 Pro Max

September is iPhone month, so it'd be weird for me not to include an iPhone, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Ben Sin reviewed the new high-end iPhone and found that while it might not be visually different from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it still brings critical improvements that might win over Android fans. The ergonomics and the improved cameras were just two highlights of Sin's time with the phone, along with the switch to a Titanium build, a customizable Action button, and the long-awaited addition of USB-C. It's the best iPhone we've checked out in a long time.

4 Teamgroup MP44S SSD

Thanks to the rise of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, there's a new market for 2230 SSDs. Contributor Matthew Connaster has been checking out a lot of these storage options and recently took a look at the impressive Teamgroup MP44S SSD. While it doesn't offer the fastest speeds for large file transfers, it still features good gaming performance and comes in both 1TB and 2TB models. It's also quite affordable, starting at $86.

Source: Amazon Teamgroup MP44S $70 $83 Save $13 Teamgroup's MP44S is a budget 2230-sized SSD that's ideal for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck, as well as other small computers and laptops. It comes in 1TB or 2TB. $70 at Amazon $70 at Newegg

5 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

There are a lot of gaming keyboards on the market, but the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) became one of our new favorites this month. It's a compact mechanical keyboard that's ideal for those who are diving into space for the first time. It sports smooth and quiet switches, a solid build quality, and swappable keycaps for a great typing experience. Even better, the RGB lighting is highly customizable, and you even get an OLED display that you can show your own text and logos on. João Carrasqueira said that using this keyboard makes all others feel like a step backward.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a compact mechanical keyboard with adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches, It has an aluminum top plate, swappable keycaps, and an OLED display for displaying system information or custom animations. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Adorama

6 Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac

It's not always about the hardware. Writer Brady Snyder reviewed Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac this month. It's software for those who use Apple Silicon Macs and want to run Windows. Snyder enjoyed using it, proclaiming that it's the best and only way to run Windows on Mac computers. He even said it beats out Boot Camp, which has since been removed from Silicon Macs. Highlights include the coherence mode, which lets you run Windows apps on top of macOS, and the software's support for Touch ID.

Parallels Desktop Parallels Desktop is the software to use if you want to run virtual machines on your Mac. That means you can run Windows, Linux, and other macOS instances in one place. $100 at Amazon $100 at Parallels

7 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023)

I can't forget the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023), which I reviewed myself and really exceeded my expectations. This laptop packs the latest 13th-generation Intel H-series CPUs, 60W Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, and a 120Hz display that makes tasks like web browsing, gaming, and even photo and video editing enjoyable. It's not without some faults, like the dim display, but overall, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 was one of the best laptops I tried in September.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023) The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023) is a powerhouse laptop great for casual gaming or video editing. It has a 13th-generation Intel H-series CPU and the power of RX 4060 graphics. It also has a premium feel and has a great 2.5K resolution, 120Hz display. $1650 at Dell

8 Apple Watch Series 9

Finally, we get to this year's mainline Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 9. Ben Sin took it for a spin and found that while it's not as exciting as an Apple Watch Ultra 2, it has a lot of features that help make it matter. We loved on-device Siri, the double-tap gesture, and the brighter screen. It's not without faults, though. The design of the watch is a bit dated, and the battery life is not great. But with the Apple Watch Series 9, it is the things under the hood that matter.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple's Watch Series 9 packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, Apple's U2 chip that enables precision-finding of your iPhone, as well as better HomePod integration, and a whole slew of features and tech you'd expect. $390 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Apple

Closing things out

Throughout the month of September, the XDA team wrote up 29 reviews. I've only highlighted eight of them that you might have already come across in your time on the site, but there are plenty of others that might have flown under your radar. Head over to our XDA Reviews hub to see the latest reviews. October is probably going to be just as busy with things like the Google Pixel 8 launch, so stay tuned for the month ahead.