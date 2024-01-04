December was relatively slow in terms of the new product releases, but most of us here at XDA had our hands full, with plenty of gadgets to test. We managed to get our hands on some exciting products to grade before the holidays, including a good mix of laptops, desktops, PC components, and more. Many of these reviews may have flown under your radar thanks to the holiday buzz over the last few weeks, so below is a list of some of our favorite devices we enjoyed testing this month.

1 Steam Deck OLED

Look beyond the display

Close

Value's new handheld gaming console officially hit the market at the end of the year, and Technical Editor Adam Conway tested it to see if it's more than just a screen upgrade. The Steam Deck OLED ended up getting a near-perfect score for delivering more than just a better panel, and it's definitely worth considering if you are in the market to buy a handheld console for PC gaming and don't mind stretching for an OLED display. It may not be a significant upgrade over the existing model, but things like more storage, upgraded memory, and better battery life make it a better handheld than it looks from the outside.

Steam Deck OLED The upgraded Steam Deck with an OLED screen is more than just a screen upgrade. It has faster RAM, HDR support, and up to 1TB of storage. Valve has set the bar yet again with a fantastic gaming handheld. $549 at Steam

2 Acer Swift Go 14

Intel Core Ultra is a game-changer

Close

The Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the first laptops to ship with Intel's new Core Ultra processors, which feature a totally new architecture on the Intel 4 node. That means the Acer Swift Go 14 can perform in ways that previous Intel-powered laptops haven't been able to do. There's plenty to like about the new chip, but what makes it special is its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which is dedicated to AI tasks and will prove more useful over time.

As for the laptop itself, it looks and feels premium, has a good port selection, and provides a solid webcam. The display and keyboard are pretty average, but they're far from the worst we've seen in this space. There's more to the new Intel Core Ultra chips than just the NPU, and we'll see how they stack up as more PCs with the chips hit the market.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) The Acer Swift Go 14 is a mid-range laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and solid specs, including the option for a 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in a subdued aluminum chassis and it's relatively light, too, so it's great for just about anyone. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Acer

3 HP Spectre Foldable

A great foldable PC that you shouldn't buy

Close

We loved the HP Spectre Foldable, but you shouldn't buy it. That's not because it's bad. In fact, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods thinks it's a great foldable PC that looks and feels more mature than the ThinkPad X1 Fold. But it's not without its flaws, and they all start to stick out like a sore thumb when you consider its immense $5,000 asking price.

However, it has a great 17-inch OLED panel that gets adequately bright, and it's perfect for both day-to-day usage and media consumption. The bundled Bluetooth keyboard is a joy to type on, and the Intel Core i7-1250U delivers enough power to get you through your daily tasks with ease. There are many other things to like about the HP Spectre Foldable, so stop by our review to learn more about them.

HP Spectre Foldable The HP Spectre Fold is one of the newest Windows 11-powered foldable PCs. It can be used as a laptop, tablet, or even a desktop thanks to its big 17-inch foldable OLED display, which has a 4:3 aspect ratio and 2560x1920 resolution. It also has a Bluetooth keyboard and comes with an HP MPP 2.0 pen for versatile use. $5000 at HP $5000 at Best Buy

4 Mac Mini (M2, 2023)

A great compact desktop

Close

The Mac Mini desktop computer missed out on the M3 refresh, but it remains a fantastic option for those looking to buy a reliable Mac without spending too much money. Writer Brady Snyder bought an M2 Mac Mini for his personal use, and he believes you won't find another PC that beats the Mac Mini in terms of raw performance in its size class.

There's a lot more to the Mac Mini, but just know you're buying it for its reliable performance, compact form factor, and affordable price tag. It's particularly good for those who already have other computing peripherals and only want a simple desktop computer to power their workflow.

Apple Mac Mini (2023) $499 $599 Save $100 Apple's most affordable computer is the M2 Mac Mini, which provides great performance in a cheap package. It's a good option for people who need a powerful desktop but already have solid peripherals on hand. It might not be the right pick for people who need a computer to last a while, though. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon

5 HP Envy Move

An AIO you can comfortably take with you

Close

The HP Envy Move is the opposite of the Mac Mini and other desktop PCs. This is an all-in-one (AIO) desktop you can comfortably carry with you thanks to a handle on the top and a sleek design. It's definitely one of the more unique devices we reviewed last year, and its extraordinary design and concept deserve some more attention.

The Envy Move is not going to move any needles with its performance, but the highlight feature here is portability, and being able to carry around an iMac-sized desktop has never been easier. The Envy Move also comes with a 23.8-inch touchscreen, along with B&O-tuned speakers. It doesn't have many ports, and the included keyboard and touchpad accessory isn't the best either, but if you're looking for an AIO that's unique and portable, the Envy Move is a great option.

HP Envy Move $750 $900 Save $150 The HP Envy Move is one of the more unique Windows AIOs you can buy. It's designed to be portable, with a built-in handle on the top, pop-out feet, and an integrated battery. It also comes with a nifty keyboard accessory and has an HDMI port, which means you can use it as a monitor. $750 at HP $800 at Best Buy

6 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Hands down the best business laptop out there

Close

Just when you think the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop can't get any better, Lenovo somehow finds a way to improve it. These laptops have been a reliable option in the business laptop space for quite some time now, and the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is no exception.

This premium business ultrabook has exceptional build quality and is also very easy to use, thanks to its thin and light form factor. It offers a solid selection of ports, and its keyboard and touchpad are among the best in the business too. Lenovo also lets you pick between a few different display options, and it also has enough grunt to push through all your day-to-day tasks with ease.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 builds on its predecessor with newer and more powerful 13th-gen Intel processors. It keeps the iconic ThinkPad design and features you know and love, too. $1237 at Lenovo $1528 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy

7 Corsair iCUE Link H170i liquid cooler

A great cooler for both performance and looks

Close

Modern CPUs from both Intel and AMD are getting increasingly difficult to cool. The newer Intel CPUs, in particular, demand a capable cooler to tame its temperatures, so it's important to ensure you have the best CPU cooler for the task. We tested Corsair's iCUE Link H170i LCD liquid cooler last month and found it to be one of the best CPU coolers for today's CPUs.

We paired it with an Intel Core i9-14900K to see how well it cools what is arguably the most power-hungry mainstream CPU out there, and it delivered in spades. It features a massive 420mm radiator that's paired with three 140mm fans with RGB lighting. You also get custom-made RGB lighting and a fan header hub with this cooler, and it even has an LCD screen on the pump that can be customized via the iCUE app.

Those looking for a relatively smaller yet equally good AIO can consider checking out the NZXT Kraken 240 AIO, which remains an excellent liquid cooling solution for budget-friendly PC builds.

Corsair iCUE Link H170i LCD $305 $340 Save $35 Corsair's iCUE Link H170i LCD is one of the best CPU coolers for today's CPUs, sporting a 420mm large radiator paired with three 140mm fans. It has RGB on all fans plus the liquid cooling header, which also houses an LCD screen. $305 at Amazon $340 at Newegg

8 Pico 4 VR headset

Better than the Quest 2 in many ways

Close

You may not have heard of the Pico 4, but it's among the best VR headsets you can buy right now. This Meta Quest competitor delivers a solid VR experience with features like accurate tracking and full-color pass-through, among other things. It's also very comfortable to wear for a longer duration, thanks to its premium build materials and excellent weight distribution. It is, however, a bit difficult to come by in the U.S. market, so keep that in mind.

Pico 4 The Pico 4 VR headset is a headset that poises itself as a Meta Quest 2 competitor. It has fantastic tracking, full-color passthrough, and an even weight distribution that makes it possible to wear for hours at a time. £380 at Amazon U.K.

More to come in 2024

We graded over 50 products in December and closed out 2023 strong with many great reviews. I've only highlighted a handful of reviews in this list, so keep an eye out as we continue testing and presenting our measured take on more products this year.