We love Black Friday deals here at XDA. Whether you're on the hunt for components for your current rig, or you're planning a whole new PC, it's the perfect time to pick up some hardware for cheap. However, it's really easy to overlook the software world and the huge array of deals that happen on Black Friday.

As such, if you want to protect yourself while you're online, it's worth taking a peek at what VPN companies are doing around this time of year. If you're on the hunt for your first VPN, if you're tired of your current one, or if you just want to renew your current subscription for a fraction of the price, here are the best Black Friday VPN deals for you.

Proton VPN

Starting off with a well-known service in the VPN industry, Proton VPN is taking a hammer to its prices during this Black Friday. In our review of Proton VPN, we noted that the service was fast, secure, and supported advanced options such as split tunneling. Our biggest gripe was the price, but now that all of Proton VPN's deals are on sale, that's no longer an issue.

For Black Friday, you can snag a year of Proton VPN at 70% off for $2.99/month before taxes. If you really want to save some cash, you can subscribe to a 2-year period of Proton VPN for $1.99/month - that's 80% off the usual asking price of $9.99/month. And if you enjoy the suite of Proton apps, you can save 50% off a year's subscription for Proton Unlimited and get it for $6.49/month. The Proton Unlimited plan includes Proton VPN, Mail, Calendar, Drive, and Pass.

ProtonVPN ProtonVPN offers four plans, including a free one, that match different budgets and needs. It's based in Switzerland and offers advanced security and privacy features to help protect your online identity. See at Proton VPN

NordVPN

Another huge player in the VPN industry, NordVPN is a solid pick. We gave the service an amazing 8/10 score in our review, with our biggest criticism being - yes, you guessed it - its price. This shows how Black Friday can be an excellent way to score a high-quality product at a far more agreeable price.

So, what's NordVPN offering? If you head over to its plans page, you'll see that all of the plans that last 1-2 years are on sale for up to $74 off. The percentage differs depending on which plan you pick—the longer the plan and the more feature-packed it is, the bigger the discount. The largest discount is the 2-year ultimate plan, falling from $836.73 to $213.03.

NordVPN NordVPN is a subscription-only VPN service that offers over 5,000 different servers in 60 countries. It's available across all major platforms, and you can connect up to six devices under one account. $12.99/mo at NordVPN

Surfshark

Source: Surfshark

If you want to try Surfshark, you'll be pleased to hear that its prices have also been drastically reduced for Black Friday. All of its 1-2 year plans are at least 71% off, with the biggest saving being an 87% deal on the 2-year Surfshark starter plan. Combined with the four free months that Surfshark throws in with this deal, you can score 28 months of VPN use for $55.72, a huge reduction from its $432.60 going price.

Surfshark If you want a great torrenting VPN that’s also cheap, it’s definitely worth checking out Surfshark. It has so much to offer, including an unlimited device policy, robust security, easy-to-use apps, and P2P-friendly servers. $2.19/mo (2-year plan) at Surfshark

ExpressVPN

Source: ExpressVPN

We recently crowned ExpressVPN the best VPN service for speed, and now you can try it for yourself with this excellent Black Friday deal. If you use the code BLACKFRIDAY24 at checkout, you can score two years of ExpressVPN at 61% off, with six extra months thrown in for free. That's 30 months' worth of service for only $149.70 - an absolute steal.

ExpressVPN It offers all the features of a top-rate torrenting VPN, including a large server network, strong encryption, an internet kill switch, a strict no-logging policy, easy-to-use apps, 24/7 support, and more. $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

Private Internet Access

Source: Private Internet Access

Finally, we have Private Internet Access, which is undergoing a massive Black Friday deal right now on its 3-year plan. You can score three years, plus an additional four months free, for 83% off during the Black Friday sales, which comes in at a total of $79 - a huge saving over its normal price of $478.

Private Internet Access What sets Private Internet Access apart from other VPN providers is its huge network of over 26,200 servers. What’s more, it has a 10-device limit, lots of great features, expert support, multi-platform apps, and so much more. $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

So there you have it: a list of the best VPN Black Friday deals out there for 2024. There's something for everyone here, so be sure to check out each one and see what it can offer you before you subscribe to a service. If you're going to use a service for over a year, it's worth picking the one that's going to serve you best in the long run!