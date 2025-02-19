Summary Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be added to the Xbox Game Pass on Feb 20th.

Isometric RPG allows players to command a starship & crew in the grim 41st millennium.

Experience the Warhammer Universe for free with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

If you've finished up Baldur's Gate 3 and you're on the hunt for something else, why not give Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader a try? This CRPG tells a story in the thick of Games Workshop's famous sci-fi world and is well worth a look if you're a fan of either the genre or Warhammer in general. Fortunately, if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can give it a shot at no extra cost very soon.

Related The Lemokey L5 HE 8K is a 4lb lethal weapon that doubles as a gaming keyboard The Lemokey L5 HE 8K sports magnetic hall effect switches and a solid aluminum build that make for a sturdy, reliable, and highly functional keyboard.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is making its debut on Xbox Game Pass

As announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft is adding Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on February 20th. You can play it on either your PC or your Xbox Series X|S, and you can even put it on the cloud if you want to game on the go.

Here's how Microsoft describes the game:

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an isometric RPG by Owlcat Games, set in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. As a powerful Rogue Trader, you command a starship, assemble a crew, and explore the Imperium, making fateful decisions in tactical, turn-based combat.

Personally, I really enjoy the game. It may be because I have more Warhammer models than I know what to do with, but it's a great way to experience the 41st Millennium through a CRPG genre. Just be ready if you're coming back to the Xbox Game Pass after a long hiatus, as there's a good chance that the Xbox Game Pass subscription has gotten more expensive since you last checked.