Summary Fanatical is selling every Oddworld game for just $1, with Steam keys included for each game.

The series includes original classics, remakes, and new adventures, offering hours of unique gameplay.

The sale lasts for 31 more days, giving you plenty of time to decide whether to dive into this creative and strange world.

Do you remember the Oddworld series? If you don't, or you were too young to remember, it was an excellent series that began as a 2D platformer on the PlayStation, then moved into the 3D space, including an FPS spinoff. As you can tell by the name, the Oddworld series is definitely up there in the creativity and strangeness, creating a world that I've never seen replicated in any other game since the PlayStation 1 era. So, when I saw that you can snag every single game in the Oddworld series for one dollar, I knew I had to shout it out.

Every Oddworld game is now on sale for a shiny dollar