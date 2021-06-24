FCC filing yields more evidence the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has S Pen support

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sometime in August. Samsung’s next foldable has leaked heavily over the past few months, so we have a good idea of what to expect from it. While Samsung has yet to confirm an official launch date, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has just been spotted on the FCC website, confirming some of the previously leaked details and revealing some new bits.

A report in April revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would not have an S-Pen slot, creating a bit of confusion about whether it would support S-Pen input or not. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 FCC listing (model number SM-F926U) confirms the phone will indeed support S-Pen (via MySmartPrice). Notably, earlier foldable smartphones from Samsung didn’t feature S-Pen support. So this will make the first Z Fold 3 the first Samsung foldable to offer S-Pen support.

While the listing doesn’t specifically mention the Galaxy Z Fold 3 anywhere, one of the documents strongly hints this is indeed the filing for the Z Fold 3. The listing further details the phone will support Ultra Wide Band (UWB), sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, Wireless PowerShare and Wi-Fi 6E.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (model number SM-F711U) has also received FCC certification. As per its FCC listing, the phone will support 5G on both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, but it doesn’t seem to support UWB or Wi-Fi 6E like the Z Fold 3.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are rumored to launch in August. As per a report earlier this month, both phones could be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors. Initially, Samsung was also rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the new foldable hardware, but that might not happen as per the latest reports.

Besides new foldables, Samsung is also expected to unveil new smartwatches that will run the latest version of Wear OS that Google and Samsung are developing in close collaboration.