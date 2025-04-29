Choosing the right monitor can be challenging due to the countless models available on the market. Monitors are available in various sizes and resolutions, with many designed for a specific type of user or task. Entry-level options are usually fine for basic office work and other daily tasks. However, competitive gamers will want a high-refresh-rate model, while creators might prefer an OLED monitor with exceptional color accuracy for animation or graphic design.

Brands consistently advertise the latest features and specs to encourage people to purchase their products. While some of these are legitimate, others are more gimmicky and should be taken with a pinch of salt. With this in mind, I've compiled a list of five features I actually care about when buying a new monitor to make the decision easier.

5 Size

It does matter