DuckDuckGo started as a search engine and has evolved into a privacy-focused browser that provides a safer online experience. While nowhere near as popular as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, DuckDuckGo offers a viable alternative for security-conscious users who don't want to be tracked or have their personal information sold online.

Apart from security, DuckDuckGo offers a user-friendly and streamlined browsing experience without bombarding you with targeted ads. If you're unsure about trying DuckDuckGo, here are seven reasons why you should.

7 Manages cookie consent pop-ups

No need to accept all

We all hate arriving at a webpage and filling in the dreaded cookie consent pop-up. I don't bother reading most companies' cookie policies, let alone their privacy and legal notices, which make little sense to me. It's usually easier to click the Accept All button to get on with my work at the expense of my privacy.

DuckDuckGo makes this experience a thing of the past because it automatically handles cookie consent pop-ups without requiring me to do anything. When the browser detects the pop-up, it sets the cookie preferences to maximize privacy and minimize cookies. It then closes the pop-up in seconds, so I can continue browsing in peace. DuckDuckGo also hides pop-ups from sites that don't provide options to manage cookie preferences.

6 Built-in email protection

No more email tracking

The email protection feature in the DuckDuckGo browser is a forwarding service that removes hidden trackers from your emails and then sends them to your usual address. DuckDuckGo saves none of your emails and requires minimal information like your forwarding address. There's no need to worry about third-party email services getting their hands on your data because the service is built around in-house software.

Signing up for this service is easy and only takes a few minutes. Just click the Email Protection option in the menu and follow the instructions. Then, decide on an @.duck.com email address and add the forwarding address. You'll receive a verification email at your forwarding address and be ready to go.

5 Global Privacy Control (GPC)

Your data isn't for sale

Global Privacy Control (GPC) is a browser setting that indicates your privacy preferences for the websites you browse. It's like an opt-out notice telling websites that you don't consent to be tracked and that your information is not for sale. However, the effectiveness of this feature often depends on compliance with the individual sites you visit and the legislation where you live.

The good news is that legislation is slowly shifting toward privacy. States like California and Colorado have enacted laws requiring websites to honor users who want to opt out of data tracking. DuckDuckGo has a Global Privacy Control setting turned on by default. This setting informs every site you visit that you don't consent to them selling or sharing your data with other parties.

4 No search tracking

Always in Incognito mode

DuckDuckGo provides no search tracking as its default mode to prevent any of your personal information from being shared with other parties. All searches are anonymous, with no stored IP addresses or data profiles to keep track of your location, buying habits, or any other personal information that can be linked to you.

The lack of personal identifiers means that every search finds new results and isn't based on your prior browsing experience. This means that you'll also experience fewer ads than with other browsers. However, DuckDuckGo still needs to make money, and you'll get ads related to your current searches rather than your history.

3 Fire Window and Fire Button

Clear your history instantly

Closing all your tabs and clearing your browsing history and cookies is easy with the DuckDuckGo Fire Button. This button is located in the top-right corner of the browser interface for easy access and lets you clear your history with a single click. You can also white-list specific sites if you'd like to keep the cookies and exempt them from the Fire Button. Doing this is just as simple. Navigate to the page, open the menu, and click the Fireproof this site button.

Another way to protect your browsing is with the Fire Window. This feature works similarly to Chrome's Incognito mode but isolates all the activity from the rest of the browser. It also deletes all your data when you close the browser window.

2 Multiplatform compatibility

Works on most devices

The DuckDuckGo browser is available on multiple platforms to keep your online activity private on your devices. It's an alternative to the built-in browsers on Windows and macOS desktops and laptops and is also compatible with Android and iPhone mobile devices.

Like all reputable browsers, you can sync your desktop and mobile apps to share your favorites, history, and bookmarks. Linking the two is easy. Go to Sync & Back Up in your desktop browser settings, and it will generate a QR code you can scan on your mobile device to get started.

1 Anonymous AI chats

No account required