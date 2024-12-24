Between Intel’s entirely new platform and AMD’s rather puzzling chipset refresh, motherboards are becoming exceedingly confusing to buy in 2024. The high-end motherboards are packed to the gills with features, and the low-end ones have become even more barebones than in the past. The mid-range options, though, have been contorted by both manufacturers in an effort to make their product segmentation a bit more margin-rich, to put it lightly.

There are just some features that should be available on essentially all boards, from the high end down. I understand that some want a no-frills motherboard with zero bells and whistles, and I’m glad those exist, but the mid-range market is a minefield for anyone looking for specific features. Some rudimentary stuff is missing on motherboards featuring a mid-range chipset, and in order to get these features, you need to step up a level to the high-end, costing hundreds of dollars. It’s beginning to get a little ridiculous, and here are the six features that I think should be on every motherboard but aren’t.

6 7 segment debug displays

Not just for first-time builders

There’s nothing worse than not being able to get your computer to boot properly. Some motherboards come with a 7-segment display for showing POST codes, allowing you to see exactly what’s wrong with your rig. Although these little displays only cost a couple of dollars at the most, you really only see them on high-end motherboards. Most novice builders that would benefit most from a debug display like this will be buying a mid-range or even budget motherboard, where it will most certainly be absent.

Even if you concede the fact that adding a display like this does add a bit of cost, you’re actually still losing in the long run if you’re a motherboard manufacturer. If the user can’t figure out what is wrong with their computer, that means more calls to customer support, which means more costs are put back onto the manufacturer. Simply adding the display to all motherboards would solve a lot of issues and cut back on calls to the support center.

5 Debug LEDs

If there's no 7-segment display, at least have these

If they’re not willing to add the 7-segment display, fine. At least all motherboards have those simple debug LEDs, right? I wish that were true, but these are absent on some motherboards as well. They’re relatively simple but can help the troubleshooting processes when the situation is cut and dry. When it’s not, however, they can actually lead you astray. Sometimes, the debug LEDs will show a memory issue when, in fact, all that has to be done is re-seat the CPU. This can be hard to work out for newcomers and is another point on the board for the 7-segment display. Still, though, some debug LEDs are dirt cheap to add to a motherboard, and there’s really no excuse for them not to be there.

4 Adequate I/O

It's provided by the chipset; why not use it?