The Flipper Zero was a bit of a sleeper hit when it launched. It was essentially a Swiss army knife of pen-testing, and it exposed vulnerabilities across countless pieces of everyday technology that we all use. However, since its launch, there have been countless other devices that can all do what the Flipper Zero does, and others that have come along trying to do it better. As a result, the market is more competitive than ever, and with a Flipper One seemingly on the way, these are some of the things it would need to do to capture a similarly sized audience.

5 A better operating system

Kali Linux was expected the first time around

When the Flipper One was first announced by Flipper, it was said to come with Kali Linux, a Linux distribution known for its plethora of pentesting tools. It's the best Linux distribution for ethical hacking, and when it was first announced for the Flipper One, it just made sense. After all, the Flipper Zero was a very basic cybersecurity ethical hacking tool, so why not up the ante?

Granted, it doesn't just have to be Kali Linux. If the Flipper team used Arch and just built a ton of ethical hacking tools into it, that would work, too. The point just is that a better OS wouldn't go amiss, and would go a long way already to differentiating the Flipper One.

4 Long battery life

The Flipper Zero already manages this

The only downside of switching to something like Kali Linux would be the hit on battery life, as there would be significantly more computational resources required to run the device. The Flipper Zero prided itself on a week-long battery life, and with the update to firmware 1.0, the team now advertises a month of battery life. That's quite a significant jump.

While the Flipper One doesn't need a month of battery life to succeed, long standby times and active battery life that lasts a week would very likely be expected. Anything significantly shorter than that will be seen as a downside, as a big advantage of the Flipper Zero is that you can charge it up, put it in a bag, and not need to worry about it until you need it. Perhaps Flipper could take a leaf out of the smartwatch world's book, and run two operating systems, with the more demanding operating system only coming to life when the device is interacted with.

3 Built-in WiFi

Right now, you need an ESP32 board to get Wi-Fi

A Flipper One with Wi-Fi would already be a big advantage over the Flipper Zero. To get Wi-Fi capabilities on the original, you need to buy an ESP32 board that connects via the GPIO, and you need to program it separately. While on the one hand, modularity is great, on the other, not having Wi-Fi support on the Flipper Zero is a common complaint.

A separate board still allows for greater signal, but built-in Wi-Fi would be great not only for security testing purposes but even just for downloading updates or installing applications.

2 A flip-out sub-GHz antenna

Better range and signal strength

For collecting signals, the Flipper Zero is fine. It can do a decent job when you're close to a signal source, but it struggles at times even when you're not very far. A flip-out sub-GHz antenna would get around this, improving signal strength and range, while still maintaining portability.

That's not all for advantages, though. It can also allow for directional control, cause less interference from internal components, and could even be modifiable.

1 More storage

The Flipper team has already said the Flipper Zero's storage was a problem

The original Flipper One. Source: Flipper

The Flipper Zero really struggled when it came to storage space, and the Flipper team admitted as such with the firmware 1.0 update. While SD cards get around this problem, more storage would mean that consumers might not even need to expand their storage if they don't want to, and it gives the Flipper team more space to grow and add features as time goes on.

If the Flipper One came with Kali Linux, I'd expect that it would have significantly more storage. After all, a Linux distribution can run into gigabytes, and a full Kali Linux install can be as much as 20GB. The Flipper Zero has 256KB of RAM and 1MB of flash storage, so that gives you an idea of how little space the team had been working with.