Not everyone prefers a loud clacky keyboard that startles the neighbors with a barrage of high-pitched keystrokes. You might want a silent keyboard for your workplace or home office. While not all mechanical keyboards are annoyingly loud, finding a silent option is not as simple as choosing your favorite form factor or design.

A lot of variables together determine the sound signature of a mechanical keyboard. When buying a pre-built keyboard, you might not have control over every aspect of it, but you can still keep an eye out for a few features that will ensure you get a silent typing experience. I won't get into mods or customizations that can improve the sound of a keyboard — only features you can look for which are already available on pre-built keyboards.

6 PBT keycaps

The thicker the better

Close

Let's start with the keycaps — the thicker they are, the deeper they'll sound. You'll mostly find manufacturers using ABS or PBT for keyboard keycaps. The former is cheaper to produce, but is prone to an unaesthetic shine that develops on the keycaps after use (even within months, in some cases). PBT keycaps, on the other hand, are relatively more expensive to manufacture, but are more durable and sound better.

Keycaps aren't the biggest determinant of a silent keyboard, but they aren't inconsequential either.

"Better" sounding, in this case, can be understood as hefty or deep. Although this isn't strictly silent, PBT keycaps are generally quieter than their ABS counterparts. This is due to the more premium construction which contributes to a "thocky" and muted sound, unlike ABS keycaps, which feel light and cheap, and sound significantly clackier. Keycaps aren't the biggest determinant of a silent keyboard, but they aren't inconsequential either.

The great thing about PBT keycaps is that they are seeing rapid adoption on even budget mechanical keyboards, so you no longer have to pay top dollar for the luxury.

5 Pre-lubed switches and stabilizers

Friction is the enemy of silence