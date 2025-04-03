If you are a long-time Windows user, you have likely heard of God Mode or at least enabled it to see what it has to offer. Once enabled, you can access over 200 different settings and features. These features are often buried deep in the Windows environment and are not immediately apparent when you open the Control Panel.

You can access features in the Settings app on Windows 11 to manage your system, but some features may not have been migrated yet. Some users go all-in on the Settings app and forget about the Control Panel. But God Mode provides a unique experience that displays settings and features you may not know Windows even has.

You can pin the God Mode folder to the Start menu or Quick Access in File Explorer for easier access. Since there are so many features, you can search for items from the search field in the top right corner of File Explorer. You can also sort them by name, application, or keywords for easy access. But what are the ones that are worth using?

1:24 Related God Mode gives you instant access to your favorite Windows setting, and here's how to use it Wondering how to use God Mode on Windows 11 or previous versions of Windows? Here's how to enable it and what you can do with it.

6 BitLocker

Protect your data through disk encryption