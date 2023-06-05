Google's Pixel phones are critically acclaimed in two specific areas: camera performance and overall software. The former is well deserved, as Pixel phones have consistently ranked at or near the very top of any best smartphone camera lists despite never actually having the best camera hardware. But the unanimous praise for the Pixel software? I've always felt that was more of a reputation award. After all, Google makes Android, so its version of Android must be the best, right?

While I do enjoy the Pixel experience a lot, especially over the last two years as Google has added some flavor to the UI, I would not name Pixel UI as my overall favorite version of Android. There are third-party Android skins with features that are genuinely useful for me, and their omission from Pixel phones is an active annoyance. Here are five examples that Google should really consider putting into stock Android, and by extension, Pixel UI.

1 Resizable floating app windows

Literally every Android phone lets us open apps in smaller window like this — except the Pixel.

A major reason I prefer to use Android over iOS is that I work off my phone quite often, and the ability to run two apps at the same time is crucial. Android officially offered this ability back with 2016's Android 7 (codenamed Nougat) via a split-screen method, with each app taking up roughly half the screen and separated by a virtual border.

But as smartphones got more powerful, third-party Android skins began offering a more flexible way to run two apps at the same time. Whether it's Samsung's OneUI, Xiaomi's MIUI, or Oppo's ColorOS, you can launch an app in a floating window that is resizable and can be moved around the screen. You can even shove the window off-screen and pull it back into view later.

Why this method of multitasking is better than having two apps sitting in a locked grid should be self-explanatory. It's always better when you can move windows around, or make them smaller or larger depending on what you need.

Telegram running in split-screen mode on the Pixel 7 Pro and in floating window mode on another Android

For example, I communicate with most people via chat apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and WeChat, and if I have an ongoing conversation that requires my attention, I'll shrink that chat app into a smaller window in the corner, so I can free up the rest of the screen to do other things. Sure, I can do this in split-screen mode, but having a passive app take up 50% of the screen isn't ideal. I've also shoved overlong work video calls into a smaller floating window, so that I'm still "in" the call, but my phone screen is freed up for me to scroll through Instagram or check emails.

It's not like these other brands have replaced conventional split-screen with this floating window method, either. You can still do split-screen on any Samsung, Xiaomi, or Oppo phone if you like. These third-party skins merely give you another option to multitask. And trust me, once you've tried this, you will never want to go back to just split-screen.

2 A segregated space for private files

SEcure folder in One UI and Privacy System in Vivo's OriginOS

Our phones have become such integral parts of our lives and they house a lot of crucial and sensitive data — material that you probably don't want anyone to see. While the lockscreen is probably sufficient in safeguarding that data against complete strangers, it gets more complicated with people like a partner, best friend, or family member.

There are plenty of real-life reasons why you may have to hand your unlocked phone over to someone you know — maybe they're helping you snap a photo or navigate on Google Maps. But the idea that a nosy person could then go through all your data should be unsettling.

If you have files that you don't want anyone to see under any circumstances, the ability to lock them in a segregated space inside your phone is a godsend.

Samsung's OneUI, Xiaomi's MIUI, Honor's MagicOS, and Vivo's OriginOS offer a great solution: the ability to segregate a part of your phone's storage into an entirely separate space. Any file (photos, videos, text messages, even entire apps) that gets placed there requires different passwords or biometric authentication to access. And that data won't even show up in general search as long as the segregated part is locked. Let's say I have Tinder installed in my Samsung phone's Secure Folder. As long as that folder is locked, there will be no traces of Tinder anywhere in the "main" part of my Samsung phone.

If you have files that you don't want anyone to see under any circumstances, or if you use apps that you'd rather no one know about, the ability to lock them in a segregated space inside your phone is a godsend.

3 Double-tap to lock/unlock the screen

The Pixel 7 Pro's power button is too high up for my particular left-handed use.

The Pixel has an unusual power button placement, sitting above the volume rocker instead of below it like with virtually all other phones. This has been a particular annoyance for me because I hold my phone with my left hand, and the power button is too high up for me to reach naturally. So this means every time I want to lock the phone, I have to readjust my grip and stretch my finger to press the power button. Every single time. It's annoying, to say the least.

This would be a non-issue if the Pixel UI offered us the ability to lock the screen with a double tap. This feature was first introduced in LG phones, and it's since made its way to almost every third-party Android phone I can think of. Samsung's OneUI, OnePlus' OxygenOS, Xiaomi's MIUI, and both of Vivo's China and global Android skins have it. Oppo's ColorOS and Motorola's MyUX too.

It would benefit you as an Android user for Google to implement these features into Pixel UI because then they would become a core part of Android.

Even if the Pixel's power button wasn't so high up, I'd still prefer double tapping to lock because it's faster and more energy efficient. No matter how you hold your phone, your thumb is hovering over the screen 99.9% of the time. You don't have to reach for a button and physically click into it. If your phone is sitting face up on a tabletop, it's also easier to double-tap on the screen than press the side button.

The only Android skin other than the Pixel UI that doesn't support double tap to lock is Huawei and Honor's very similar software, and they're widely panned Android skins for a reason.

4 More gestures to trigger actions

In terms of navigating and doing tasks on your phone, the Pixel UI's gestures are very bare bones. You have the standard Android gesture navigating system (which was lifted wholesale from iOS, by the way) and that's it. All other actions require pressing a physical button or tapping an on-screen button.

With third-party Android skins, particularly Oppo's ColorOS, you have close to a dozen more gestures you use as shortcut methods for actions. For example, you can swipe down on the screen with three fingers to grab a screenshot. You can control music playback on a locked phone without ever waking the screen via a couple of finger gestures. You can swipe from the side and hold to pull out a shortcut app menu.

The thing is, if you don't want to use these gestures, you don't have to. You can just ignore them or turn them off entirely. The point is you have the option to launch an app, grab a screenshot, or begin screen recording much faster if you want to.

5 Pro (manual) mode in the camera app

This one may be a long shot (so to speak), considering how much Google prides itself in the Pixel's computational photography, but it would be nice if the Pixel camera app offered a "Pro mode," which grants users control over camera features like ISO, white balance, shutter speed, and focus point. This mode has been available in all non-Pixel Android phones for at least half a decade.

Pro mode gives users a bit more creative freedom in crafting a photo with a specific look. To Google's credit, its main camera app does include sliders to tweak the color temperature and exposure, but a full-on Pro mode to let us control shutter speed would be ideal too.

But as I said, this one will almost certainly never happen because the Pixel camera has always been about seeing their super smart AI algorithm can help you churn out a great photo.

Adding these features also standardizes them for all Android devices

I mostly want the above features in the Pixel UI because they would greatly improve the Pixel experience. The fact that the Pixel Fold is going to give us a larger screen but still limit us to just split-screen multitasking is a waste of screen space (and yes, I've tried the Pixel Fold and so far there's still only a split-screen option).

But even if you don't use Pixel devices at all, it would still benefit you as an Android user for Google to implement these features into Pixel UI because then they would become a core part of Android. This would add some uniformity to the way basic features behave in Android devices.

Some readers may remember this, but there was that stretch in late 2017/early 2018 when every Android brand offered its own take on the swipe gesture navigation, and the experience was a mess. It wasn't until Google implemented a universal swipe gesture system (by copying the iPhone's) did other Android brands follow suit.

The Google Pixel 7 series are great phones, and I'm super excited about the Pixel Fold, but the software experience leaves me wanting. I'm always mildly annoyed at needing to do hand yoga just to lock the screen 150 times a day. And I'm going to be really annoyed a $1,800 foldable phone won't let me freely multitask without being conformed to a locked grid.