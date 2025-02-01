Because of Copilot, Microsoft Office is receiving a price hike for the first time in years. If you are tired of ever-growing subscription costs and software crammed with features you never use, it’s time to look for an alternative. Among them, LibreOffice offers a refreshing package. This free and open source office suite delivers a complete productivity experience without the bloat.

You can experience a unified platform for all applications, automate repetitive tasks with macro support, and maintain control over your software without additional data collection or AI features. Here are the top seven LibreOffice features that may encourage you to consider switching from Microsoft Office.

Related 5 free creative tools to bring your vision to life Free tools to ignite your ideas and start your creativity journey

7 Compatible with popular file types

Works with your existing Office files

If you are an existing Microsoft Office user, you must have hundreds of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files in your OneDrive vault. The good news is that nothing will vanish, and you don’t need to convert it to any other file type to ensure its compatibility with LibreOffice.

Whether you are dealing with a decade-old book draft that you left unfinished, or your newest .xlsx spreadsheets, LibreOffice handles them without breaking a sweat (there is only a small niggle with Aptos fonts that look out of place with italic effects in LibreOffice, but you can fix that by simply changing the font style).

Performance is another strong suite of LibreOffice. I imported a large Excel workbook that consists of dozens of sheets, and Calc did the job without any hiccups. I also worked on the same workbook, added a few pivot tables, and recorded a few macros. The overall stability of the system remained robust, even with several applications running in the background. In conclusion, you can trust LibreOffice to handle your important documents with the same fidelity and performance you would expect from Microsoft Office.

6 Customizable user interface

Use different GUI for specific purposes

LibreOffice truly shines when it comes to user interface customization. After all, everyone works differently and prefers a specific setup for their workflow. For instance, imagine you're drafting a blog post in Writer. You constantly find yourself needing to adjust formatting, insert links, or tweak styles. In LibreOffice, you can customize the sidebar to keep all those essential formatting options readily available.

You don’t need to dig through endless menus or memorize dozens of keyboard shortcuts. The option is available under the View > User Interface menu. However, LibreOffice customization extends far beyond the sidebar. You can rearrange toolbars, modify menus, and even personalize keyboard shortcuts. Overall, you can make it look like Microsoft Office.

5 Ever-growing functions in LibreOffice Calc

Fly through your calculations

Source: LibreOffice/The Document Foundation

When looking for a Microsoft Office alternative, you need an Excel rival that helps you fly through complex calculations, charts, and databases. I’m happy to report that LibreOffice Calc doesn’t disappoint here. It supports advanced features to streamline data analysis and visualization. For example, it includes Sparklines, a fantastic tool for visualizing trends within individual cells.

With the recent release of LibreOffice 24.8, Calc has introduced support for two powerful lookup functions – XLOOKUP and XMATCH. These functions offer greater flexibility and efficiency when searching for specific data within your spreadsheets. Whether you're managing personal finances, analyzing business data, or conducting scientific research, a reliable spreadsheet program is essential and Calc does the job well.

4 Free of AI bloat

Sometimes, less is more

Unlike Microsoft Office with its Copilot, Google Workspace with Gemini, and even Apple's iWork suite with its Intelligence features, LibreOffice remains refreshingly free of AI add-ons.

For many users (including yours truly), these AI integrations feel more like gimmicks than genuinely helpful tools. They can clutter the interface, disrupt workflows, and, dare I say, even raise prices. LibreOffice takes a different approach and lets you focus on your work without unnecessary distractions.

3 Macros for automation

Perform your repetitive tasks like a pro

I heavily rely on macros in Microsoft Office to automate repetitive tasks, and I was initially concerned about switching to LibreOffice. However, I’m glad to share that LibreOffice offers robust support for macros. I can automate formatting, add final touches to presentations, and even generate reports in Calc with just a single click.

2 A centralized experience

Everything in a single bundle

This is another subtle advantage of using LibreOffice over Microsoft Office. I don’t need to deal with different applications on a PC or Mac. LibreOffice offers everything in a single package across platforms. This centralized approach simplifies interaction with the LibreOffice suite. No more switching between apps, searching for files, or wondering where to start.

1 No one-time purchases or subscriptions

Plus, it's open source