Building a PC can be a frustrating process if you don't know what to look for. People often focus heavily on the motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Most people often forget to pay enough attention to other important hardware like RAM, storage, and power supplies.

Although it may seem like an afterthought, choosing the right power supply for your computer can significantly improve your PC's performance, protect it and your other components against power surges, decrease the possibility of bottlenecks, and give you more options to upgrade later down the line.

6 Trusted brands

Don't buy the cheapest PSU

While a trusted brand doesn't always mean better quality, it does mean that you will get a warranty, better quality control and testing, user-generated reviews, and at least some form of surge protection. Buying an expensive GPU and CPU means nothing if your PSU bottlenecks the entire system.

Many prebuilt PCs suffer from this exact problem because builders prioritize CPU and GPU combinations but use cheap power supplies to cut costs. You don't need the best PSU for your system to perform well, but you definitely don't want the cheapest one available as this will cause problems with your PC later down the line.

So, the next time you're browsing the prebuilt PC marketplace, skip any models that don't specify what power supply is being used, as it may be underpowered or cheaply made, decreasing the lifespan of your PC considerably or requiring you to replace the power supply as your computer ages.

5 Esthetics

Add some personality to your PC

Sometimes just choosing the best power supply isn't the only important factor that you need to consider, and if you are someone who wants to display their PC properly, you will want the PSU to fit the same aesthetic as the rest of the PC components.

This is especially true if you want to make an all-white PC build or if you want to use a fish tank-style case which gives you a 180-degree view of the inside of your PC. Not all PSU manufacturers will have their models in multiple colors, so it's important to find a trusted brand which also fits your vision for the PC

4 Connectors

Modular or non-modular

Close

Regardless of what power supply you plan on buying, most will come with every cable you need to supply power to the rest of the components in your PC. But there are two different connector layouts you can have on your power supply. It will either be modular or non-modular.

This is an important choice if you are pedantic about cable management, as non-modular power supplies have all the cables soldered to the power supply and can't be taken out. Therefore, any unneeded cables will be tied up in your case, which might still draw a little power from your PSU, and mainly affect airflow and the appearance of your build.

You don't connect a modular PC's cables directly to the power supply; instead, you plug them in as needed. This is beneficial for a few reasons: you don't have a bunch of unused cables lying around in your case. If an important cable stops working, you can just buy a new cable instead of a new power supply. It helps reduce dust and heat buildup, and allows you to buy higher-quality connectors than the default ones.

Neither type of power supply is necessarily better than the other, so this is based on your preferences and budget. But in general, modular power supplies will look nicer if you decide to display the inside of your PC, especially if you are someone who hates cable tying all the useless cables to your PC case.

3 Form factor

Make sure it fits in your case

There's nothing worse than buying a PC component and finding out it won't fit in your PC. This is why you should pay extra attention to the size/form factor of your PSU. Unfortunately size does matter for this, and the smaller PSU form factor you need, the more you’ll pay and the less power it will provide.

There are four common form factors for PCs; ATX is the most common form factor and is what you would consider a standard PC size, Micro-ATX is smaller than an ATX and is also quite popular, Mini-ITX is the smallest form factor and used for really slim PC builds, and E-ATX is anything larger than an ATX (there isn't a standard measurement for this one).

Even if you have an ATX case and plan on buying an ATX power supply, you should still double-check the dimensions of your PSU to make sure it will fit in your case. You can use smaller PSUs in larger cases, but you probably won't be able to fully secure them due to screw placements.

2 Efficiency ratings

Better efficiency and less heat