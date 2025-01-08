Upgrading any part of your computer setup is always a fun time. Even if you're not a gamer, getting that little bit of extra comfort or quality can go a long way toward making your experience better. It could make it easier to win games, but it could also help you get work done faster, and that's no different with computer mice.

The mouse is a tool everyone is familiar with, and you might even think you're totally fine with the $10 mouse you got at Best Buy. But in reality, there's a lot that can affect your experience with a mouse for better or for worse. Here are a few things to look for if you're thinking about buying a new mouse .

6 DPI, or sensitivity

Bigger is better (on paper)

The sensitivity of a mouse, measured in DPI, is one of the most important aspects of it, especially for gamers. The sensitivity measures the mouse's ability to track movement along the surface where you're moving it, which can be a pretty big deal. If you don't have a mousepad and use a glass table, a mouse with a low DPI might not be able to move at all because it's just not suited for detecting movement on very slick and uniform surfaces. But even aside from that, a higher DPI can mean smoother and faster mouse movements, which can improve your usage, especially if you have a very large high-resolution monitor.

For competitive gaming, DPI is even more important because minute and quick movements are very important to be able to win games. A mouse that detects finer movements is great for pinpoint precision and accuracy, and at the same time, a faster DPI can allow for quicker turning in a pinch.

A higher DPI isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, though. Not everyone needs a sensitivity of 8000DPI. In fact, most people don't. Thankfully, mice also offer DPI toggles to adjust the sensitivity, so if you're not sure what to go for, you can overshoot a little bit and then play with the settings.

5 Polling rate

They go hand in hand

If DPI is an important spec for your mouse, then the polling rate has to be as well. While the DPI defines the sensitivity of the mouse itself to movement, the polling rate defines how frequently the mouse is communicating that movement to your computer. A very high DPI can be very helpful to move your mouse more quickly, but if the polling rate is low, movement can appear jittery, and reaction times are affected.

For office use, this probably doesn't matter much, but if you're playing games competitively, these hiccups can affect your ability to pull the trigger at the right time. Recently, we've seen some gaming mice advertise polling rates up to 8000Hz, and that's technically about as good as it gets, but it's also hardly a necessity, even for most gamers. A polling rate of 1000Hz is probably already enough for you.

4 Weight

Using a mouse can get tiring